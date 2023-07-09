‘How long ago was this recorded?’: Worker shows off Ronald McDonald birthday cake. Viewers are convinced it’s expired

A few months ago, users on TikTok became aware of the Ronald McDonald birthday cake. The cake, which is offered at select McDonald’s locations, shows Ronald McDonald juggling and smiling.

Per an article in TODAY, “All McDonald’s owners/operators across the country have the option of ordering the cakes (they come in vanilla and chocolate) from their local distribution center for employee or customer celebrations. Occasionally, restaurants decide to let customers purchase the cakes, but they’re not on the official menu and you won’t find them at all locations.”

Now, another discovery of the Ronald McDonald cake has gone viral—only this time, it’s shrouded in a bit of controversy.

In a clip with over 1.5 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user @foodswelovetoeat shows someone unboxing a Ronald McDonald cake. The only problem? It allegedly expired in November 2021.

“We actually only use these for our crew team birthdays,” the text overlaying the video reads. “We don’t sell them.”

Immediately, viewers expressed concern about the out-of-date cakes.

“That expired over a year and a half ago,” a user noted.

“Happy Birthday crew. Botulism is real. #2021,” shared another.

“My question is how fresh are they? Have they been in that freezer since the 80”s?” a third asked.

However, what these users did not realize was that this video is a repost. Back in July 2021, TikTok user Katie (@mcdwifey) originally posted this video, accumulating over 22 million views in the process. At the time of recording, the cake was in-date.

That said, commenters across both videos were stunned by the look and very existence of the cake.

“Used to be able to get a similar cake and a free camera for birthdays along with the McDonald’s pizza,” a user recalled. “Yes I am going back a few years.”

“A friend of my husbands just had his 50th birthday he requested this cake and he got it,” a commenter stated.

“Bruh my mom used to work at McDonald’s and they gave her one of these,” claimed an additional TikToker. “It was pretty good ngl.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and Katie via email, and @foodswelovetoeat via TikTok comment.