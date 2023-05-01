‘I just know that thing’s freezer burnt’: Customer unboxes $20 birthday cake from McDonald’s

While it may not be what the chain is known for today, there was a time when McDonald’s was a prime location for children’s birthday parties, cake included.

Some customers may be surprised that some locations still offer birthday party bookings, but they are not a prerequisite for enjoying a McDonald’s sheet cake at locations that carry them.

One TikToker’s video shows the purchased sheet cake that still bears the likeness of Ronald McDonald, the chain’s clownish mascot.

“It’s amazing,” reads the caption of the video shared by user David (@davidten10).

While a 2021 Today article states that the cakes can be purchased for just $9, David’s receipt states that the cake cost him around $20.

The Daily Dot has reached out to David via email regarding the video.

The video is both nostalgic and concerning for some viewers who believed the cake to be exclusively from the time of their childhood.

“I just know that thing’s freezer burnt,” one commenter wrote.

“Been in the freezer since 1983,” another shared.

“No way that’s not from the 80’s,” a third said.

Others were simply unfamiliar with the restaurant’s history of offering birthday cakes.

“how am i just now learning at 24 years old that mcdonalds has cake?” one commenter wrote.

“I saw this on a top ten video of things that don’t exist,” another claimed.

“This is news to me that they sell cake,” a further user stated.

Some were nostalgic for the cakes because they’d had birthday parties at McDonald’s.

“Knowing I can still buy this somewhere out there gives me a reason to live,” one commented.

“When i was a kid once i had a birthday party at mcdonalds and there was a really good cake (they used to make this kind of colorful cake) and it was soo goodd,” another added.