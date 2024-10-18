‘I knew it’: Expert reveals whether turning on your car’s A/C wastes gas

Gas is one of the biggest expenses for car owners. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, the average American household spent over $2,000 on gasoline in 2021, accounting for over 3% of their budget.

Over the years, many drivers have shared “hacks” to try to improve gas mileage. For example, some have suggested that drivers use fuel injector cleaner liquid to increase their miles per gallon, though the actual ability of this product to improve fuel economy is unproven and hotly debated.

Another tip that drivers frequently share is about turning off your air conditioning. However, on a hot day, asking a driver to switch off their A/C to save a few dollars is a pretty big request. So, before one does this, one should ask the question: Does turning off your car’s A/C really save gas?

Now, a user on TikTok has the answer.

Does using your A/C waste gasoline?

In a video with over 897,000 views, a mechanic at the Austin, Texas-based Genuine Automotive (@genuineautomotiveatx) is asked, “Does using your A/C use up more gas?”

The mechanic’s response is simple.

“Yes, at lower RPMs,” he starts. “After, I’d say, 25, 30 miles per hour, then it kind of equals out.”

But is this response true?

This has been tested on numerous occasions by different groups, with each one coming to a different conclusion about how much using the A/C will affect gas mileage.

According to AutoZone, “Studies suggest that using the car’s AC can reduce fuel economy by roughly three to 10 percent, varying based on factors such as the condition of the vehicle, the efficiency of the AC system, the exterior temperature, and the settings used.”

As far as whether driving above 30 mph causes things to “equal out,” there’s little evidence to suggest that the 25 to 30 mph range is the “sweet spot” in which A/C crosses over into not wasting gasoline.

That said, if the choice is between turning on your A/C and rolling down your windows, you might want to opt for A/C at higher speeds. As noted by Birmingham Live, leaving your windows open at high speeds can cause drag, reducing your efficiency. In this case, one should opt for the A/C for peak comfort and performance.

@genuineautomotiveatx Does using your AC in the car use up more gas?? ♬ original sound – Genuine Automotive

In the comments section, many users argued about whether air conditioning truly affects mileage. Some cited an episode of Mythbusters in which the idea was tested, though others questioned the methodology used in their tests.

However, some commenters simply offered their thoughts about the idea in general.

“Please show my mom this,” joked a user.

“Modern A/C pumps are not as power hungry as they were back in the day, it’s bearly [sic] measurable difference on milage today,” claimed another.

“I’ll pay for my comfort,” declared a third.

