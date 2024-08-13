‘I’ve been hurting my own pockets putting premium in’: Hyundai driver shares how to save money on gas—with a quick trip to AutoZone

Gasoline is a major expense for many Americans. As around 76% of workers in the U.S. drive to their place of employment, even minor changes in gas prices can make a big impact on workers’ earnings over time.

Given this, it’s understandable that many car owners are searching for ways to lower the price they pay at the pump. This discussion has also played out online, with one internet user sharing their methods for getting the most out of a refueling experience, and another advising viewers not to buy 89 grade gasoline.

Now, a user on TikTok has inspired debate after revealing what he claims is a method for improving one’s gas mileage.

How to increase your gas mileage, according to a driver

In a video with over 70,000 views, TikTok user Ovet Reynoso (@ovet_reynoso) explains his method for saving gas.

“Go to your nearest AutoZone. Go down to the chemicals and grab any one of these fuel system cleaners,” he says, picking up two bottles of ShopPro Complete Fuel System Cleaner. “Now, before filling up your gas tank, you’re gonna want to empty out the whole fuel system cleaner into your gas tank.”

The video then shows him emptying a whole bottle of the cleaner into his gas tank.

From here, Reynoso explains how he believes these cleaners can improve one’s gas mileage.

“What these fuel system cleaners do is they clean out all the gunk inside the combustion chamber,” he states. “Not only do they clean out the combustion chamber, but they also clean out the fuel injectors.”

After one drives around and lets the cleaner work, Reynoso says that they should be seeing improvements to their gas mileage.

He also adds that “adding premium to a car that takes regular does not improve gas mileage” and that turning off air conditioning does not add a substantial amount to one’s gas mileage.

Is it true?

Regarding the latter two points, it is true that using premium gasoline on a car that takes regular doesn’t improve gas mileage. However, using the A/C can, in certain instances, dramatically impact fuel usage, reducing fuel economy by 3 to 10 percent.

Regarding the topic of fuel system cleaners, there appears to be no evidence that such cleaners make an impact on fuel economy.

MotorTrend found that pour-in fuel system cleaners did not dramatically change an engine’s performance, though others have occasionally reported benefits of such products. That said, few report greater fuel economy, so if one is considering such an additive to improve their gas mileage, they might want to look elsewhere.

@ovet_reynoso Heres a quick tip on how to save gas or get better gas milage 😁👍🏻 ♬ original sound – Ovet Reynoso

In the comments section, users expressed their skepticism about this advice.

“99% of Fuel system cleaners have been proven ineffective and almost all gas stations have added detergents that do what those cleaners claim,” wrote a user.

“Any fuel additive is a waste of money. Gasoline within itself is a very abrasive and effective cleaner,” added another. “Don’t add anything to it. Complete waste of money.”

Still, if one is interested in utilizing one of these products, they are advised to read the directions on the label in order to use it properly.

The Daily Dot reached out to Reynoso via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.