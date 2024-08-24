‘My worst fear is being stranded’: Driver says car is always running on empty. So she uses this 1 product every time she fills her tank

There are two kinds of people—ones who get gas at the halfway empty mark and the ones who wait until the tank is on ‘E.’ If you’re the latter, this liquid might help you take care of your car.

As someone who says their tank “is always on E,” TikToker Nyah Darling (@nyahdarlingg) has learned to take some precautions. One of them is putting fuel injector cleaning liquid into her car’s tank before adding gas. She shows viewers how she puts it in at the gas station in a video that has 1.7 million views as of Saturday.

What is fuel injector cleaner liquid?

Fuel injector cleaner liquid usually comes in a single-use 5 to 6-ounce bottle with a long nozzle to insert into the gas tank. According to VP Racing Fuels, it has several benefits for your gas tank and car if used regularly. One of them is improving gas mileage, which is why Darling uses it. However, other benefits when used regularly include removing harmful deposits, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and overall improving your car’s performance.

What are viewers saying?

Generally, viewers say they can’t relate to having an empty tank despite a handful who say their car is also always on ‘E’.

“Can’t relate, if i go below half a tank i start freaking out thinking im gonna get stranded and my car is gonna break down,” says one viewer.

“My dad traumatized me so I never let it reach E,” says another.

“I treat my halfway mark as empty, Never been stranded in my life,” chimes in another.

“Me constantly with 5 miles left,” someone finally says relating to Darling. Darling even responded to this comment saying, “Glad I’m not the only one.”

Dangers of an empty tank

According to Progressive, the insurance company, driving with a gas tank on empty can have repercussions. If you’re driving with a little bit of gas left in your tank, the pump is working harder than usual to use that gas. This overworking of the pump can lead to your car overheating. However, a semi-empty gas tank doesn’t just affect your fuel pump, it can also negatively impact your engine and catalytic converter.

