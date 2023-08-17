‘Do you have to order everything? Some Cottonelle? Oatmeal? The store is right down the street’: Delivery driver tells customers to go to the store

A UPS delivery driver went viral on TikTok for calling out customers who opt to get “everything,” including everyday grocery items, delivered.

In the viral clip, TikTok user Lavell Sims (@lavelldasaucegawd) walked through a parking lot while addressing his customers.

“My question is: do you have to order everything? Hmmph?” he asked. “Some Cottonelle? Oatmeal? The store is right down the street. Do you need me to deliver everything?”

The delivery driver captioned the video, “Exhausted.”

The Daily Dot contacted Sims via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 226,000 views as of August 17. In the comments section, viewers answered Sims’ question.

“Stay at home mom with 3 kids so right now, yes… I’m so sorry,” one viewer said.

“Yes. My social anxiety can’t leave the house sometimes,” a second wrote.

“Haha! Yes. We hate leaving our house,” a third commented.

Even current and former delivery drivers weighed in on the issue.

“We don’t have time to shop in person because we are working ex amazon driver here,” one user chimed in.

“As a USPS employee, yes they do have to order everything,” a second added.

So, how common is online grocery shopping? According to Drive Search, “Only 69% of monthly grocery shopping was completed in a physical store across the total sample. More specifically, 16% of people said they get their groceries delivered while even fewer said they get their groceries through a curbside or pickup service (6%). For those we’ve identified as the ‘Anti-Shoppers’ segment, over half of their monthly grocery shopping (58%) occurs via delivery services, curbside/pickup services, or another non-physical way.”

Moreover, why do people opt for online grocery? The answer is simple: to save time. “With all of us trying to do as much as possible in a day, having groceries delivered could save you 53 hours per year. (Yes, the reported average shopping time for most Americans is 41 minutes per trip, with 1.6 weekly visits),” per Taste of Home.