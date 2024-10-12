‘I thought they were the same thing?’: Dermatologist warns woman to only use Vaseline after Aquaphor did this to her face

An Aquaphor user had a major eczema flare-up and claims her dermatologist told her to stop using it and switch to Vaseline.

In a video with over 1.2 million views, content creator Sharon K. Xie (@sharonkxie) explains why her dermatologist instructed her to discontinue Aquaphor and use Vaseline to help with her skin.

“Yesterday I went to the dermatologist and he told me to stop using Aquaphor,” Xie begins.

“I’m currently facing an eczema flare-up around my mouth, so I asked my doctor what do I do and he told me to cut out everything and just use Vaseline,” she recalls.

When Xie mentioned to her doctor that she uses Aquaphor, she says he immediately told her not to use it anymore due to a key ingredient in Aquaphor known as lanolin.

“[He said] ‘only use Vaseline because Aquaphor has other ingredients such as lanolin, which I didn’t realize [Aquaphor] had lanolin in it honestly,” she says.

Xie explains that while she knew Aquaphor and Vaseline were different products, she thought they were somewhat “interchangeable.”

“If you have really sensitive skin, you really just need the basic ingredients that keep your skin moisturized,” she says. “Vaseline is 100% petroleum jelly and Aquaphor has a bunch of ingredients.”

“What you’re seeing is just Vaseline,” Xie says as the video ends, gesturing to her face, “and I’m going to see if it helps my skin.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, users shared their opinions and experiences with both of the skin products.

“I also switched to Vaseline and my eczema has calmed back down,” one person wrote.

“Everyone is different. I use Aquaphor on eczema and my skin is baby smooth,” came another comment.

“I think I developed an allergy for overusing Aquaphor,” one wrote. “It looked similar to what your skin is right now and Vaseline wasn’t helping. I even had to stop using Cerave. Best of luck to you friend!”

“I am allergic to Aquaphor. Vaseline is the GOAT,” yet another user wrote.

Others suggested other products, like one who wrote, “Cerave healing ointment works so well for my eczema!! i have flare ups around my mouth too

Xie responded, “I got this and was applying it like crazy along with aquaphor so idk which thing I’m reacting to or if it’s both but I’ve stopped both now and it’s calmed down a lot.”

In other comments, she added, “‘I think I might have overused [aquaphor,]” and “I may have developed some kind of allergy.”

How can Aquaphor and Vaseline cause allergic reactions?

According to My Eczema Team, while Aquaphor is fragrance and preservative-free, the lanolin it contains can lead to allergic reactions such as discoloration, swelling, blistering, and itchiness. For people with a lanolin allergy, Vaseline may be a better choice for eczema and dry skin treatment.

According to WebMD, a serious allergic reaction to petroleum jelly is rare; however, symptoms of one can include itching, swelling, severe dizziness, and trouble breathing.

As always, users should consult their dermatologist to find which product is best for their skin.

