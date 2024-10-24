‘Don’t have to sit there and worry about being charged $150 for $30 in gas’: Customer shares the safer way to pump gas

The days of waiting for gas stations to drop a pricey hold on your credit card may be over. That’s thanks to a hack shared by one customer.

In a TikTok, TikToker Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) shows how to limit how much a gas pump charges you. His trick effectively eliminates gas stations’ ability to place a hold on your card. His video has over 116,000 views.

“At any gas pump, just press 7, 9, and then enter. Now you can prepay any amount you want to,” he explains. “This is going to prevent the gas pump from charging you any kind of hold.”

He notes that gas pumps frequently place holds on credit cards, some taking four or five days to clear. According to AARP, gas stations place this hold to protect them from fraud if the purchase doesn’t clear.

“This way, you don’t have to sit there and worry about being charged $150 for $30 in gas,” he says.

Which gas stations place holds on your card?

Gas station holds are pending charges that are frequently double or triple the amount of the actual gas purchased. While gas stations don’t place holds in all states, drivers in Virginia and Washington state say they’ve had holds placed. Other commenters say that it depends on what credit card or gas station you use.

“Random Kroger stores in VA will do it, as will a few others. The bad thing is, you never know which one is gonna do that to you, and you can’t get it back,” one said.

“Chevron does if you use Amex,” another suggested.

“Gas holds happen a lot in my state. My friend’s account was on hold for $500. my grandma 175$ me 75$ it’s crazy this is even legal,” a third added.

Credit card holds frustrate many drivers, as it can lower your purchasing power or cause overdraft fees if you exceed your credit limit.

What happens if you prepay too much?

While most viewers are excited to try Griffith’s hack, others ask whether you get your money back if you overestimate how much a full tank will cost.

“What if you pay for 30 and only get 25?” one asked.

“So what if u prepay for $75 & it only holds $70 in gas how do u get that $5 back,” another wrote.

Griffith replied, “It comes back to your card.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

