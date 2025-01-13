‘Very helpful with specific things I’ve needed to do to my 2004 Solara’: Car expert shares little-known trick to ‘solve any issue’

A creator on Instagram has shared a DIY car repair tool that, according to him, “car mechanics might not want you to know about.”

Based on a video shared by @gnutechai, a website called CarCareKiosk.com could help you solve nearly any issue with your car, step-by-step.

In the video, which has garnered over 3.2 million views, an AI narration walks viewers through the process of using the site.

“Select your car brand, choose the model, pick the problem, and then a video will appear showing you how to fix it,” the voice explains, as the screen shows someone navigating the website on a PC.

Is the car care website reliable?

Just like the creator explained, the site delivers on its promise. It includes most car brands sold in the U.S., a variety of model years, and videos covering multiple repairs.

However, judging by a mix of Reddit and forum posts, user opinions about the site vary.

One Reddit user commented on a post inquiring about the website, saying it’s primarily suited for beginners.

“This site is for people that just bought the car and want to know where everything is. It’s missing a couple of things for basic maintenance, but pretty cool,” they wrote. “People are kinda missing the point—it has a lot of information in the same place without needing to search on YouTube, and it’s there for common maintenance, not to literally fix your whole car by yourself.”

Meanwhile, a poster on a Toyota forum saw it differently: “They’re well worth a look for virtually any make/model, and their videos are brief and to the point,” they wrote. “Very helpful with specific things I’ve needed to do to my 2004 Solara.”

What car repairs should I do myself?

Fixing your own car can save money, but it’s not always the best idea. According to experts, simple jobs like oil changes, replacing air filters, or checking tire pressure are great for DIY. They’re quick, easy, and don’t require much skill.

But when it comes to complex repairs, it’s often better to leave it to the pros. Messing up a big fix can cost you more in the long run, and some repairs need tools or expertise most of us don’t have.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, users generally agree that the site is more helpful to mechanics than car owners.

“Afterwards take to a mechanic so he can repair the damage that you done while TRYING to save money,” sarcastically commented one user.

“This is mostly useful to car mechanics, and car owners who would want to pretend to know more about vehicle issues,” suggested another.

“Checked it,” shared a third. “Not accurate at all.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @gnutechai via Instagram message for further comment. We’ve also contacted carcarekiosk.com via email.

