‘They’re so inconsistent with their rules’: Guest says she was blocked from Disney Springs event because of her makeup. She paid to have it done at Disney

A Disney Springs customer has gone viral after claiming to have been denied entry to the House of Blues for a concert by rock band The Garden because she was wearing face paint. The ironic part is that the face paint she wore was, purportedly, something she purchased inside the park.

In the video, which has amassed 1.1 million views, the TikToker (@420dannydevito69) filmed herself being turned away from the venue and then having to scrub her makeup off. “I just wanted to come on here and say something because I’ve been seeing a lot of people talking about this, and it makes me feel validated,” she said, “because I had a really sh*tty experience as well.”

“Two pieces of knowledge before we get into this: My friend and I had gotten [our makeup] done inside the park,” she began. “The same security guards that watched us leave said, ‘Oh, I really liked your makeup,’ and then they wouldn’t let us back in because I guess they thought that we were leaving. Secondly, they have a face painter that, like, you pay to get your face painted anyway. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

She then went on to explain how “literally every single person in line was dressed like this” before the camera cut to her back at the venue being told to remove her makeup.

“The House of Blues in Disney Springs should have done their research in booking The Garden,” she added. “Because if they did, then they would know that this is what the fans do … if they had sent out an email saying, ‘Don’t wear this” beforehand, I mean, I would have been a little less mad. … But the fact that every single f*cking person in line had to wipe it all off after working their f*cking a**es off to make it look perfect. F*cking, please do better. Do better.”

In the comments section, others who faced a similar problem shared the TikToker’s outrage. “Not only did they tell ppl who called ahead that it was ok, I saw one person say they had to scrub it off with paper towels, and security told them to use hand sanitizer to get the leftover eye makeup off,” one said. Another quipped, “DIsney Springs hates fun.”

The Daily Dot also found six separate TikToks of guests encountering the same issue. The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

Does Disney Springs allow face paint?

The Daily Dot was unable to find specific face paint guidance for Disney Springs or the House of Blues. Equally, on the Disney World website, there is no explicit rule about face paint at Disney theme parks. The site says, “Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests.”

However, it remains unclear whether these theme park rules extend to Disney Springs—a shopping, dining, and entertainment plaza—or its specific venues like the House of Blues. Disney Springs didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot via X direct message, while Disney World and the House of Blues Orlando also didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot via email. The Garden didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

