‘Disney please reconsider’: Comedian gets blocked by Disney on 10 different accounts after making videos about Judy Hopps

After posting multiple viral videos about the Disney character Judy Hopps, one TikTok creator discovered that Disney blocked him on 10 separate TikTok accounts.

Nik (@judyhoppsl0vr69) has reached over 3.2 million views and 534,000 likes on his video about the discover as of Monday afternoon. Nik has since posted multiple videos asking the audience if his videos could get him into legal trouble.

It started when Nik says he randomly searched for Disney’s account on TikTok because he wanted a “Disney update.” He came to find that the Disney account (@disney) had him blocked.

Next, Nik says he got even more curious and decided to search for other Disney accounts.

“That’s not the only account that Disney has me blocked on,” he says.

Disney has also blocked Nik on the TikTok accounts for @disneyanimation, @disneyparks, @disneyplus, @disneychannel, @disneystudios, @disneyonbroadway, @disneyuk and @disneyspain, he claims.

“I don’t even speak Spanish,” he adds.

Nik, in his viral video, apologizes to Disney and says he is sorry if any of his comedic videos were about “sexualizing the bunny from Zootopia.”

He hopes this video will make Disney reconsider its decision to block him on 10 TikTok accounts.

Before ending his video, Nik asks the audience to send him “any cute videos they post of Judy Hopps.”

After posting his video, Nik then posted another video with a screenshot where he reached out to Disney through Instagram direct message.

In May, Disney apparently reached out to Nik through Instagram saying, “We have seen your TikTok page and would like to have a discussion.”

Nik did not respond. Disney blocked him on TikTok months later, however, and Nik reached back out on Instagram.

“Hey baby girl, I know we’ve had our differences but I don’t think that’s any reason to block me on 10 of your TikTok accounts. Whatdya say we put our weapons down and make love, not war?” he wrote.

To this, Disney reportedly blocked Nik on Instagram as well.

Just a few weeks ago, Nik posted another viral video, receiving an apparent voicemail from Disney.

The voicemail said, “I’m calling as a representative of Walt Disney legal corporation. I’m calling about a TikTok video you made and posted online that I need to talk to you about. If you could give me a call back at this number, that would be great, thank you and have a great rest of your night.”

In a follow-up video, Nik expresses his concern about what legal action Disney may take.

Nik says, “I don’t know how much I can say, but I think a certain, unnamed, mouse-corporation is going to try and sue me.”

He adds that if you’re not already aware of the content he makes, he posts “possibly criminal videos about Judy Hopps, the bunny-cop from Zootopia.”

Next Nik asks if any of the viewers are lawyers, or someone who knows anything about the law, if they can answer three main questions for him.

“No. 1, can I be sued?” he asks. “No. 2, if I can be sued, how much can I be sued for, and No. 3, if I just ignore the voicemail, will it go away?”

A viewer told Nik in the comment section of his video, “If you’re making money off their character, yes they can sue. If you’re doing a parody of the character in your own spin, they will not win.”

In another video Nik made, after receiving his first Instagram message from Disney, Nik gave a list of some of the videos he has posted and asks viewers if he can be sued for this type of content.

“I have made a working list of every vile, heinous, and possibly criminal thing I have done with my TikTok, pause to read,” he says.

Some of the videos on the list are, putting a Judy Hopps figurine in a jar of unidentified white liquid, hanging lewd photos of Judy Hopps around his college campus, and threatening to kidnap the Judy Hopps animatronic from Disney World.

Nik was featured in previous Daily Dot headlines for catfishing people on a far-right dating app using a fake profile under Judy Hopps’ name.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nik via TikTok direct message and Disney via email.