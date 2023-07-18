‘Best day of my life’: ‘Zootopia’ cosplayer on far-right dating app catfishes Jan. 6 attendee—who admits he had a ‘rope, duct tape, hack saw’ for AOC

A prominent TikToker is racking up views with his tale of using the kid’s movie Zootopia to catfish a Republican who he alleges not only admitted to being at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 but said he had “rope, duct tape, a hack saw, and a hammer in the trunk” of his car.

The TikToker, Nik (@judyhoppsl0vr69), posted the video on Sunday with the caption, “Think I need report this guy to the FBI.” It has received more than 350,000 likes so far, as well as thousands of comments, many of which urge Nik to pass the information to the authorities.

Nik said he made a catfish profile under the name of the bunny cop Judy Hopps from the movie Zootopia on The Right Stuff, a dating app for conservatives that markets itself as an alternative to apps that “have gone woke.”

Zootopia tells the tale of a country rabbit from Bunnyburrow who moves to Zootopia to become a police officer and uncovers a scandal in the city.

Nik did not respond to a Daily Dot request for comment.

He matched with one user whose profile reportedly included a photo of him at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and goaded him into talking about his experience there.

“I look back on it often as the best day of my life and I really wish I could use it,” Nik’s match wrote, adding that it was mostly peaceful but he wishes “it had gotten violent.”

“I wish we had taken America back by the ballsack like God had intended for us to do, and then maybe we wouldn’t be in the mess that we’re in now,” Nik’s match said.

He continued: “Just between you and me, I had rope, duct tape, a hack saw, and a hammer in the trunk of my car.”

He called them “special tools” reserved in case he “was able to get [his] hands” on either Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) or President Joe Biden.

Commenters were floored by his admission, with one writing: “bro. said THAT to a random match. yes.”

Many told the original poster to contact the authorities, saying that “this is some serious evidence.”

Nik replied to one, saying he is “genuinely confused as to what I can even do with this when I don’t even have this dude’s last name.”

But if he does end up going to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he wouldn’t be the first.

Another TikToker said in March that she reported seven or eight people to the FBI after making a fake account on The Right Stuff with the intended sole purpose of targeting users who boasted about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.