‘Never leaving my house while the dishwasher is on’: Woman does the dishes. Then her dishwasher catches on fire

When it comes to fire safety, the most people are taught is the classic “stop, drop, and roll.” Outside of that, little information about fire safety reaches people unless they seek it out or watch a random video on their For You page.

Featured Video

In fact, many people end up with bad fire safety habits, like taking the batteries out of annoying but potentially lifesaving fire detectors, making grease fires worse by trying to put them out with water, and generally panicking and not knowing what to do when a fire does happen.

While the risk of experiencing a house fire is relatively low, a house fire is reported about every minute and a half in the United States, resulting in about 350,000 fires annually, Rainbow Restoration reported.

Nearly half all residential fires involve cooking, according to the United States Fire Administration. The other leading causes are heating systems, carelessness, and electrical malfunctions.

Advertisement

Fire from a strange place

While most house fires happen in the kitchen, this one came from an odd source—the dishwasher.

In a viral video with more than 185,000 views, Ann (@anns.ugly.house) explained that she was running a regular cycle when suddenly something started coming out of the top vent.

At first, Ann thought it was steam, but upon further inspection, it looked more like smoke.

Advertisement

“And then what came out? Flames,” Ann said.

It turns out this isn’t a freak incident. According to various home improvement sites, dishwashers can catch on fire due to the combination of high heat and grease buildup, wiring coming into contact with water, and overheating.

Luckily, Ann was prepared. She had a fire extinguisher on hand and could stop the fire.

But when recounting the story to her friends, she was surprised by how many of them not only didn’t know how to use a fire extinguisher but didn’t even have one on hand.

Advertisement

Fire extinguisher 101

“Everybody should have a fire extinguisher in their house, OK?” Ann urged. “It should be easily accessible, and it should be ready to go.”

She pointed out some helpful information regarding fire extinguisher safety and use:

Pressure gauge: Check the pressure gauge and ensure it’s in the green section. That’s how you know it has enough pressure and is ready to use. If it’s not in the green section, the fire-fighting material won’t come out, rendering the device useless.

Advertisement

Know the type: There are different types of fire extinguishers to fight different types of fires (think grease fire vs. electrical fire). Ann and most experts recommend an ABC extinguisher, which covers most household fire types. A is for organic solids like paper and wood, B is for flammable liquids, and C is for gas fires.

PASS: Keep this acronym in mind when using your extinguisher. It stands for Pull the pin, Aim, Squeeze the trigger, and Sweep from side to side. Keep in mind that most ABC extinguishers will release a white powder, not a foam like what we’re used to seeing in movies. “This sh*t gets everywhere, which is the point,” Ann said.

“I would rather clean up a kitchen that’s not on fire than have my house burned down,” she added.

Have an exit strategy: Ann suggested putting yourself between the fire and the exit so that you can run away if the extinguisher doesn’t stop the fire.

Advertisement

“Knowing how to use a fire extinguisher can be the thing that saves your house in case of a fire – like when my dishwasher burst into flames,” Ann concluded in the caption.

In a TikTok direct message, Ann added that “the other PSA that I’d want to add (and I’m making at least one more video about it) is that you shouldn’t run appliances like your dishwasher or clothes dryer when you aren’t home and that you want to have functioning smoke and CO2 detectors near where those appliances are!”

Where to get a fire extinguisher

Fire extinguishers are pretty readily available. You can buy one for $20 to $25 at a number of retailers, including Target, Amazon, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

Advertisement

Depending on your state and type of residence, your building might be legally required to have one available for residents in case of an emergency. While most states require this, you can double-check here.

“One thing to add: sweep at the base of the fire! The extinguisher doesn’t last long (about 20 seconds) so you want to try and put the fire out fast. Aiming at the top of the flames isn’t gonna do it,” a top comment read.

“As someone who runs their dishwasher overnight you’ve just introduced a TERROR in me. I’m grateful but also excuse me while I have nightmares,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Ours smelled like fish for weeks. Turns out it was burning the wires up the wall and we had to get that all replaced. We were lucky we caught it before it got to fire. Watch for weird smells too!” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ann for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.