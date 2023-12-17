What is the disappointed Cillian Murphy meme?

It’s one thing to register disappointment; it’s quite another to register disappointment like the Irish actor who portrayed the titular character in Oppenheimer. While this sounds random, there’s a Disappointed Cillian Murphy meme and it’s delivered for people who want to express disappointment.

Learn more here about how the meme got started and how it’s still being used.

How did the Disappointed Cillian Murphy meme start?

It’s the closing days of 2015, and an outlet called On Demand Entertainment has put out an interview tied to In the Heart of the Sea, which featured Murphy and Tom Holland among its stars. It was titled, eyebrow-raisingly, “Tom Holland and Cillian Murphy on being covered with K-Y Jelly for In the Heart of the Sea.”

In the first minute, Holland is fielding a question while Murphy wears an expression that certainly could register as disappointment.

As one commenter said on the YouTube version of the video, “I’ve never met Cillian but I feel I’ve failed him in some way.” Another observed, “The first 40 seconds Murphy just stares at Tom like he’s his dad and waiting for him to say something stupid.”

According to Know Your Meme, a Tumblr user posted a still of Murphy from this interview, along with different pictures of Murphy in similar poses. It bore the caption, “Cillian Murphy always looks like someone somewhere is disappointing him,” along with the all-caps observation, “THIS IS GOLD.”

How did the meme spread?

The meme spread in part because of another YouTube video, which compiled various disappointed Cillian Murphy clips.

That montage, incidentally, included a bit of an interview where Murphy also learned he was a meme—and, if you believe him, what a meme actually is.

By 2020, the meme had also crossed over to Reddit.

How is it used?

This series of Instagram posts shows just some of the range of disappointment in the world and how the meme can be employed.

Some deal with serious matters, like trying to get pregnant and being weary of the advice of medical experts.

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

Some deal with retail life.

And some bemoan people interrupting other people’s most sacred pastimes.

And, with a little assistance from IMGflip, you can make your own with one of the classic stills from Murphy’s range of disappointments.