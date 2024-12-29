‘I’m sorry’: Woman says her surgeon paralyzed her and she couldn’t sue. Here’s how she got a free Audi 

A woman on TikTok recently shared a story about how a life-altering surgery left her disabled, but also led to a surprising outcome.

In a video which has garnered over 2 million views, TikTok user armanijadee (@armanijadee) shares a bit about her life post-surgery.

What went wrong with the woman’s surgery?

Sitting in a car, the TikToker hinted at the dramatic circumstances that changed her life forever.

In the text overlay, she wrote: “When my surgeon paralyzed me at 18 but at least I get a new car for free and don’t have to work anymore.”

The TikToker added a little more context in the caption of the video. She wrote, “For the people who don’t understand, if u have a disability ur entitled to a free car, and I get paid monthly because I’m not able to work rn,”

In the comments, the TikToker further explained that she lives in the UK and that she underwent surgery to remove cancerous spinal tumors.

The operation, which aimed to eliminate ten tumors, was unsuccessful, as the young woman detailed in an earlier video. The tumors had become entangled with her nerves and after the surgery, she became paralyzed her from her stomach to her feet.

She said that she was going to physiotherapy to see if she could regain her ability to walk. However, doctors ultimately told her they could not perform any further treatments to remove the tumors.

How did she get a free car?

As for the free Audi, disability benefits in the UK likely provided the funds for her to get the car.

The country offers programs like the Motability Scheme and Personal Independence Payment, which help eligible individuals use their mobility allowance to lease a car, wheelchair, or scooter. This system provides support for people with disabilities, including those who cannot work because of their condition.

Are patients in the U.S. eligible for free cars?

In the United States, programs that offer similar support to those with disabilities are more limited, as noted by Accessibility Checker. Americans who find themselves in a similar situation would have a better chance of receiving financial compensation if they sued their doctor.

However, patients who take a more litigious route are not always successful. In this case, there are a few other ways people can receive financial assistance.

Government programs like Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) offers financial assistance with several living expenses to those who qualify, but it doesn’t include specific benefits like a free car. There’s also the Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which provides similar support but again, does not include a specific stipend for transportation.

Nonprofit organizations and local charities sometimes provide vehicles or transportation grants for people with disabilities, but such programs are not universally available or guaranteed.

Viewers have more questions

The woman’s TikTok sparked curiosity among viewers, prompting some to ask more questions about her situation.

“Do they give u monthly payments forever?” asked one user. “And is the amount enough for you to live???”

“Yeah they do because I’ll always be classed as disabled,” the TikToker responded. “But if I can walk again I’ll defo go back to work, it’s enough for me to live off now because I don’t have bills.”

“7 figure settlement I hope?” inquired another about the source of her income.

“No settlement LOL, in the UK all disabled people get a free car a bit of money each month for not being able to work,” responded the young TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Armanijadee via TikTok and Instagram direct message for further information.

