‘I can confirm that billionaires do in fact wear these labels’: Woman says you’re getting scammed with luxury brands like Dior. Here’s why

It’s normal to enjoy the finer things in life, but sometimes, luxury brands aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be.

At least, that’s how TikTok user Dalila (@dalilaramirez9423) sees it. And she asserted as much in a viral clip that luxury brands like Dior are a “scam.”

In the clip, which has amassed 1.1 million views, Dalila began by sharing a screenshot of a TikTok by creator Shahad (@khaleejette). This TikTok cited an article by Business Insider which claimed that, according to law enforcement, a $2,780 Dior bag cost $57 for an external supplier to make.

Is Dior a ‘scam’?

With this huge difference in value, Dalila went on to claim that these brands “prey on poor-minded people.”

“These brands make you believe that you’re getting the highest quality material they’re being made in Italy when they’re really are made in the same factories where Shein and all of these cheaper products are manufacturing their bags,” she explained.

She then went on to say that the reason she believes these brands target “poor-minded people” is because “these brands create the illusion of wealth.”

She continued, “They get these influencers, and […] celebrities to promote their products, which a lot of the times they don’t even pay for it themselves. Meanwhile, you will not catch a billionaire with any of these brands, because these brands are not for them. These brands are to take the money away from the poor.”

The comments make it clear that Dalila wasn’t the only one with these views. “There’s so many people obsessed with impressing others and keeping up with the joneses,” one wrote. “They want people to think they have money.”

“It’s not just these things,” another added. “It goes for our food and personal care products. It’s everything. We have been lied to our whole life.”

While a third added, “As someone who worked in luxury, I can confirm this. The poors want it the Most.”

It’s worth noting that, on TikTok, Dior has a reputation for letting down customers. In the viral clip, which amassed 35.9 million views, TikToker L (@lunaticrising) swatched Dior’s viral Rosy Glow Blush, which boasts purported “color-reveal technology.”

However, no such technology appeared to be working when L swatched the product on the back of her hand. In fact, no ‘rosy glow’ of any kind materialized. Sarcastically, she captioned the video with the statement: “The hype was worth it.”

Dalilia didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. We reached out to Dior via online contact form for comment.

