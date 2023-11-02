‘Pigment sold separately’: Woman swatches Dior blush, with a disappointing result

A beauty fan has been left disappointed after trying the viral Dior Rosy Glow Blush.

The blush, which retails for $40, went viral on #BeautyTok earlier this year for its unique formula. It’s infused with Dior’s original “color reviver technology,” which means that the product adapts to the pH balance and moisture of your skin, to provide a custom color.

But not everyone has been impressed.

“The hype is worth it,” Tiktok user L (@lunaticrising) sarcastically captioned her video, which shows the woman trying on the blush at Sephora. She opens up the lid and rubs a decent amount onto her finger before swatching the product onto the top of her hand. But she was left disappointed when none of the product shows up, even after she rubs harder.

By Thursday, the “de-influencing” video had been viewed more than 15.8 million times. In the comments, some viewers expressed that the popular product is a waste of money.

“Pigment sold separately!” one user wrote. Pigments are the particles that are used to give makeup color. The more pigment a product has, the more the color shows up.

Another person who splurged on the expensive product shared that they were also left disappointed by the results. “I have it and it is so bad,” they wrote.

A third commented, “I just love the taste of nothing.”

But some defended the viral product, by arguing that the color isn’t showing up because the tester at Sephora has been used so much.

“Prolly bc so much people has touched it and the built up and dried up oil makes it impossible to swatch lol,” this user commented.

“I worked for Dior- it’s from everyone testing it,” another claimed. “Wipe with a tissue and the pigment is there!”

According to Sephora’s website, it also takes time for the results to show up. You have to “wait a few moments for the custom, ultra-natural pink shade to be revealed,” the website writes.

001 Pink and 004 Coral were the original colors that went viral. Since then, the company released four new shades to be more inclusive, such as 020 Mahogany and 006 Berry.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lunaticrising via TikTok comment and Dior via response form.