‘Do not fall for this’: Dental office worker warns against this ‘dangerous’ and ‘100% illegal’ tooth trend

A dental office worker posted a viral TikTok warning against those claiming to be “veneer technicians,” saying the practice is completely illegal.

Dani (@dani_bananni) has reached over 4.7 million views and 411,000 likes on her video by Wednesday. She captioned her video, “this is terrifying! Please do NOT do this!”

At the start of the video, Dani includes a clip from another TikToker’s video that has the on-screen caption, “When you realize you can make over 5k a week being a Veneer Tech.”

Once the other clip ends, Dani begins recording herself and says, “This is 100% illegal, and we need to talk about it.”

She first tells viewers that the only people who are licensed in the United States to provide veneers are dentists. “And in order to become a dentist, you have to go to school for eight years,” she adds.

According to Advanced Dentistry, the only people licensed in the United States to perform veneers are “general dentists, cosmetic dentists and some orthodontists.”

Dani says that regardless of title or specialty, they have eight years of school under their belt and are doctors of dentistry.

“There is not a single person other than a doctor of dentistry who can perform veneers legally,” she adds.

Then, Dani describes the severity of administering veneers without the proper qualifications. “When you start chipping away the enamel and filing down the tooth structure, you are seriously risking tooth damage and nerve damage in your mouth,” she says. “And this isn’t like a fingernail or a lash or an eyebrow, something that grows back. These are your teeth, and you can expose nerves and other things when you’re filing incorrectly.”

South Hill Comprehensive Dentistry states that “filing down the teeth yourself is a terrible method of correcting your teeth that can do more harm than good.” If teeth are filed down incorrectly, you are at risk of “dental hypersensitivity, tooth fractures, cavities and tooth decay, and gum disease and bone loss,” the site states.

“This is so dangerous,” Dani adds.

The biggest issue she finds with the practice is that people are supposedly spending thousands of dollars to become veneer technicians, “and that’s not even legal,” she says.

Dani urges, “So please do not fall for this. It is 100% illegal and so dangerous for your natural teeth.” If you want a bright, white smile, Dani suggests you “get Crest White strips” or go to your dentist for “custom bleaching trays, maybe Invisalign.”

She adds that she understands dentistry can be expensive; however, resorting to illegal practices “will compromise your tooth structure, and it will leave you with way more problems than you started with,” she says.

“I need the authorities or whoever to start arresting these people, Veneer Tech was my final straw,” a viewer said in the comments section.

Another admits, “I stopped trusting anyone that has ‘tech’ at the end.”

One comment warns, “I don’t think people realize how close and connected the teeth are to the brain.”

“There is also a huge risk of infection. Scary with how close to your brain it is,” another adds.

Apple Springs Dentistry states that a tooth infection can result in “memory loss when the infection spreads to the brain.” Once the infection “reaches the tooth’s root, the infection threatens nerves and blood vessels, which directly connect to the brain.”

