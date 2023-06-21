‘I’m a GrubHub driver. Many times the bigger the house the smaller the tip’: Driver delivers food to wealthy neighborhood. They tipped her $1

In a viral TikTok video, a woman calls out rich customers who leave her small tips on delivery orders, if anything at all.

In the clip, Sara (@pytacora), who is based in Jacksonville, Florida, is seen driving around a wealthy neighborhood full of large houses and driveways after seemingly dropping off an order in the area.

As she films and drives around with a friend in tow, a ticked-off Sara explains that she’s showing viewers “the b*tches that only tip $1.”

Only of the houses she passes by is huge, easily containing four to five bedrooms, and completely lit up by lights all around the perimeter of the roof.

“The richest motherf*ckers you can think of,” Sara says as she continues to drive.

“What a bunch of f*cking a**holes,” Sara says, concluding the video.

According to Insider, unless the people in the mansions are placing $5 food delivery orders (which, let’s be real, don’t exist), then they’re tipping way below the “proper” amount.

The rule of thumb is to tip food delivery drivers $5 or 20% of the total order cost, “whichever is more.” Insider adds that people should also tip more during bad weather and when placing a large or complicated order.

The video has garnered more than 7,000 views and more than 400 comments as of Wednesday morning.

One commenter assumed that rich people are “disconnected with reality. money is so liquid to them, they assume you are being paid well. so the tip suffers.”

Another person said that they already expect people in large homes to be bad tippers, so instead of making the effort to walk all the way down their often lengthy driveways to leave the food at the front door, they leave it at the front gate instead, take a picture, and mark the order as delivered.

Others shared their own observations.

“Bigger house tip less. smaller house tip more,” a commenter wrote.

“They usually asked for their 52 cents back and say ‘have a nice day,'” another said.

“You know it. they act like delivering to them is a privilege,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sara for comment via email.