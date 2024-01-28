‘Those games haven’t been played’: Dave and Buster’s customer says he found the Super Bowl script in the bathroom

A Dave and Buster’s customer has gone viral on TikTok after alleging that the restaurant chain has leaked the “script” for the Super Bowl final.

In the video, which was posted by Hendy (@itbehendy) on January 26, he says, “Guys I have reason to believe that Dave and Busters, yes, Dave and Busters was leaked the Super Bowl script.”

The video then showcases an image of a poster allegedly spotted by Hendy. “OK, you’ll notice here it says ‘Big Game Watch party, Sunday, February 11,’ which is the day of the Super Bowl. Then it says Baltimore versus San Francisco, but if you know anything about the NFL, Baltimore still has to play Kansas City, and San Francisco still has to play Detroit.”

He continues, “Those games haven’t been played. So what the heck does Dave and Busters know that we don’t? They just leaked the script.”

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, with many users going to the comments to speculate on the situation.

One commenter said, “A gal showed Super Bowl cakes at the grocery store already. Same teams.”

Another claimed, “I seen a conspiracy in JULY that confirmed that it was going to be Ravens vs. 49ers.”

Others offered explanations for the premature match-up on the poster. One explained, “So for merch and ads, they make all possibilities that way they can push them out ASAP. That’s why hats are already made for both teams as champs.”

Another added, “The way people don’t understand, the NFL has made posters/merch/etc for all outcomes today.”

As it turns out, the poster in the video also features a QR code leading to an Eventbrite page. The page promotes the same Dave and Buster’s event and includes an advertisement with the identical design as the poster.

However, in the event description, the organizer explicitly states, “The BIG GAME 58 Watch Party, Baltimore vs San Francisco (Subject-to-Change),” suggesting that the poster is meant for promotional purposes and isn’t part of a grand conspiracy.

Despite rampant social media speculation, there is no evidence that the NFL is staged or scripted. Certainly, major sporting events have been found to have been fixed over the past 100 years from Italian soccer to American baseball. But if the NFL were rigged, why would the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Dallas Cowboys, not so much as make an NFC Championship in 28 years?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hendy via TikTok direct messages and to a Dave and Buster’s representative via email for comment.