‘I’m just saying’: NFL fan thinks the new Super Bowl logo is a hint at who’s going to be playing in it this year

A football fan declares that, while not a “conspiracy theorist,” she thinks there’s predictive power in the Super Bowl logo colors released before each season. Based on that, the fan thinks she knows who’s going to be in the upcoming championship game for the National Football League.

The theory comes from TikTok creator Anna R (@annnarachel_), who drew over 3.7 million views to her video about the Super Bowl logo colors and connection to the teams playing. The video, which went up Friday, starts with her saying, “All right, call me a conspiracy theorist but hear me out.”

Anna, who has a considerable amount of football content on her TikTok account, goes on to note, “Every year the NFL releases a Super Bowl logo. It’s pre-playoffs; no one knows who’s gonna be in the Super Bowl.”

And yet, as she explains, the logo for the edition that happened on Feb. 13, 2022, was red and yellow, and the game featured the Los Angeles Rams (whose primary colors are blue and yellow) and the Kansas City Chiefs (whose primary colors are, well, red and yellow). The following year, on Feb. 12, 2023, the logo was green and red, and the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles, whose uniforms are predominantly green.

Anna points out that the upcoming one, on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, has a purple and red logo. “It’s giving San Francisco 49ers versus. [Baltimore] Ravens,” she assessed.

It’s a pretty reasonable forecast, given where the NFL is at the halfway point of the 2023 season. The Athletic, in a Super Bowl forecasting article that came out Tuesday, noted that oddsmakers at BetMGM have the Niners third and Ravens fourth among the favorites to feature in pro football’s annual marquee matchup.

The Niners are currently 5-3 in a tight NFC West race, clumped together with a number of NFC teams vying for the No. 2 spot behind the high-flying Eagles at 8-1. In the AFC, the Ravens are a healthy 7-2, tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the conference.

Anna’s acknowledgment of conspiracy theories brought out at least one in the comments section.

“I did a whole school project on sports economics and rigged 100%,” said one.

“Right? Like how do they always have to go to game 7 of whatever?” said another, ignoring the fact that NFL playoff games are all single elimination. “That’s fishy to me.”

Someone else floated another possibility based on the theory. “Chiefs and Vikings if we are going color theory + kelce swift drama,” they wrote.

The Vikings are a possible pick in the NFC at 5-4, although the team is navigating life with new quarterback Josh Dobbs following starting quarterback Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury. The reference to “kelce swift drama,” of course, refers to Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s ongoing relationship with everything star Taylor Swift. His connection with Swift has already sparked conspiracy theories on NFL scripting.

The Heaps YouTube account, upon its release in February, took on the task of ranking all 58 Super Bowl logos, declaring the logo for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII to be 12th on the list.

But as Anna suggests, it might be about prognostication and not aesthetics. In about three months’ time, we’ll know if the logo was right yet again.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anna via TikTok comment.