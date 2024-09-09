‘Even if it’s your father’: Woman issues warning after receiving call asking for payment on $34,000 loan. She never took out a loan

Family relationships aren’t always easy. While we’re often taught from a young age to appreciate family bonds no matter what, that’s not always the best lesson.

Lately, the “bad parent” trope has been popping up everywhere—whether it’s in movies, books, or all over the internet.

Recently, a woman went viral on TikTok for sharing what many might see as a legitimate reason to cut ties with her dad.

A loan she never took out

TikTok user Lauren Pilkington (@laurenpilkington_) posted a video saying her dad took out a loan in her name that she’s now stuck with having to pay.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 646,600 views, Pilkington explains what happened while sitting down at a desk, smiling uncomfortably. “Never let anyone have access to your personal information,” she begins. “Even if that’s your father, if you’re over the age of 18.”

Pilkington states she recently received a call alerting her that her loan payment was overdue. Confused, she told the caller she never took out a loan, but they responded with some bad news.

“You’re the primary on this loan,” the caller allegedly said. Pilkington then asked, “Who’s the secondary?” The caller replied, “Your father.”

When Pilkington asked what the loan was for, the caller informed her it was used to purchase a new vehicle, but the woman didn’t believe that story.

“This doesn’t make any sense,” she reportedly said on the call. “He took all this money out and is going to be using it for other purposes most likely.”

The caller then allegedly informed Pilkington that her ID and signature were on the loan, making her responsible for the payment. However, she stated that she never signed any loan document.

To make matters worse, the TikToker also said her dad “fled” to Puerto Rico.

Revealing the amount she now owes, she wrote in the caption of the video, “Anyone wanna Venmo me like $34,000??????????”

Pilkington has not posted any updates since.

What are Pilkington’s options now?

When an individual uses someone else’s ID or forges their signature without their knowledge, regardless of their relationship to them, it is considered identity theft—which is a crime in the US.

According to the official U.S. government website identifytheft.gov, someone in Pilkington’s situation should report the fraud to the company where it has occurred, to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and on the aforementioned website.

She could also report the felony to her local police department. The FTC also lists several other steps one should take if one falls victim to identity theft.

According to Experian, identity theft is on the rise, with the FTC logging more than 1 million cases in 2023, resulting in losses exceeding $10.3 billion.

They highlight imposter scams, online shopping, prizes, sweepstakes, and lotteries as the most common categories of scams to be reported.

As reported by The Hill, a study suggests that a quarter of American adults have cut ties with their parents at some point. Of those surveyed, 26% reported estrangement from their fathers, while 6% said they no longer have contact with their mothers.

In the comments, some users are outraged about the situation and offered advice. Meanwhile, other users shared their own similar stories.

“How is the contract legally binding when the signature was forged?” wrote one user. “Time to lawyer up.”

“My mom did this, but it was $170,000 she spent on Angry Birds,” shared another.

“Take them to court. They can’t legally make you pay that.. I think,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren Pilkington (@laurenpilkington_) via email and Instagram direct message for comment.

