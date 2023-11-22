‘It was my first blind date—I find out on the date’: Woman details her surprising date with a billionaire

A strange date with a billionaire has one woman sounding off on social media.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 1 million times, TikToker Texas Garden Fairy (MJ) (@texasgardenfairyx) told a story about a blind date that went all wrong.

“This is a story time of when I went on a date with a billionaire,” the woman began in the clip.

After saying no to a woman who offered her tens of thousands of dollars to fly to Dubai to be an “atmosphere model,” the TikToker said a friend offered to hook her up with rich men right here in America. In no time, she was set up with a very wealthy guy. In the clip, she said he was from Ohio, but she indicated in the caption that she purposely gave a false location.

“I found out on the date that he was a billionaire,” she continued.

It was immediately evident that the man had a lot of money when he pulled up to the date in a black SUV with a personal driver. The woman also initially described her date as “the perfect gentleman.”

That was before things went south.

The woman felt uncomfortable when she discovered her date was not just rich, but extremely wealthy.

“Think of, like, the most powerful families who run this country—he’s the son of one of those people,” she said. She shared that his father’s net worth is 70 billion dollars, which she called “sniper money.”

Still, the pair went to dinner and even spent all night dancing. Eventually, they decided to go to a friend’s house to hang out and smoke. The story got increasingly more alarming moving forward.

The first red flag was the woman’s date serenading her and her friend with a guitar for hours.

“Literally starts playing this guitar and singing for two hours,” she said. “Like in the Barbie movie.”

Then things only got worse.

Texas Garden Fairy said she was tired, so her date offered to take her home. Sadly, he pressured her to have sex with him for the entire ride.

She refused, saying, “I’m not sleeping with anyone I just met.”

However, by the time she got home, she noticed she left her bag and keys back at her friend’s home, which meant she was locked out. To get into her home, she would have to climb the fire escape.

Her date offered to help her climb the escape and gain entry to her home, which she accepted.

The date went entirely sour when he announced he would not leave her home after they got in. He even continued to beg for sex.

“I’m like, ‘No, there’s no chance,'” she said.

The TikToker decided to let her date sleep on her sofa, but he tried to get into her bedroom in the middle of the night. Fortunately, she locked her door.

That didn’t stop him from banging on her bedroom door, though. When she confronted him for his behavior, he claimed he was looking for a toothbrush.

“I was like, ‘No, you weren’t,'” the woman responded. “You need to get the f*ck out of my house.”

In the comments section, some did not believe the tale.

“Sounds like a made up story,” read one comment with over 2,000 likes.

Other viewers tried to guess who the mysterious billionaire was.

“I’m from Ohio,” user Sweet Bee Farms commented. “My best guess would be a Wexner.”

“Walton family FORSURE! I went on a date with him too,” TikToker Yuríana Ramos claimed.

One viewer jokingly commented, “Kendall Roy,” the fictional character from HBO’s hit TV series Succession, to which Texas Garden Fairy replied, “LMAO i think you already know who [it] is but if you don’t DM me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to her for more information via TikTok comment.