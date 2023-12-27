‘Good you made room for a real woman to find him’: Woman Ubers home after man takes out partial dentures on date

TikToker Marie (@marieseveryday2020) has stirred up quite the buzz on TikTok with a video that’s equal parts amusing and rather controversial, sitting at a cool 553,000 views.

The video, shot in a first-person POV, shows Marie sneakily filming her date. Everything seems pretty normal until she zooms in on his napkin to reveal… partial dentures that her date had removed before dinner. “He paid for dinner and everything but I went too the bathroom and called uber and went home,” the caption of her video reveals.

The text overlay featured on her video poses a question for viewers: “What would you do if you was on a date and this happens?”

Viewers were more than happy to share their thoughts on the situation.

Most—if not all—viewers took the man’s side. “Partials are expensive even with insurance. All this says is he got money,” one jokingly noted.

“Mans is dressed, clean, eating well, and has money for a partial. That’s a good man Savannah,” TikToker @s.ydney.danielle claimed.

According to Aspen Dental, partial dentures can cost between $1,500 and $3,000.

Another user offered a thoughtful solution. “I’d ask him if he wants me to put it in my purse so he doesn’t forget it,” they wrote.

The comments section became a mixed bag of humor and criticism.

“Glad you went home TikTok help me find him,” another said.

“Good you made room for a real woman to find him,” @theelacemagicianshayy said.

Another joked that hey would’ve joined the man in getting comfortable at the table. “Shiii I might take my wig off,” they said.

Overall, viewers said they were happy to see the comments section pass the vibe check.

Marie’s date-gone-wrong isn’t the first of its kind on TikTok. We’ve seen everything from dates arriving drunk to the epic of saga of a man’s date ordering exactly 53 fried pickles. It seems Marie might have hoped to join the ranks of these viral date fails, but the court of TikTok opinion had other ideas, siding against her “Irish Exit” strategy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marie via TikTok comment for further information.