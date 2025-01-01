‘DQ manager here…’: Shopper makes Blizzard at home. All you need is a KitchenAid, ice cream, Reese’s Pieces, and a little trick

Blizzards are definitely the tastiest treat on the Dairy Queen menu. But, as numerous customers have pointed out, they can be a little expensive. This is why TikTokers have taken matters into their own hands, sharing how they can make the frozen dessert at home.

Numerous TikTokers, including Trin Faith Howard (@trinfaithhoward), Emily Lillian (@emily.lillian22), Whatcha Got Cookin’ (@whatchagotcookin7), and Ashley Ramos (@ashleeyy.ramos) shared how exactly you can satisfy your sweet-tooth craving.

In these TikToks, the recipe includes mixing ice cream with other sweet treats. Howard uses vanilla ice cream, Oreos, and Reese’s Pieces. Lillian mixes Reese’s and Snickers ice cream with M&M’s and milk. Whatcha Got Cookin mixes vanilla with Butterfinger, Heath, and a soft peanut butter middle. And Ramos uses vanilla, M&Ms, Oreos, and Reese’s Pieces.

Their videos amassed 4.3 million, 348,000, 1.9 million, and 4.2 million, respectively.

As these TikToks demonstrate, the key to a decent Blizzard dupe is the food’s consistency. To achieve that Dairy Queen standard, these TikTokers used stand mixers, like KitchenAid, to give the Blizzard that dreamy whipped texture.

The TikTokers didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

In the comments of these videos, users shared their suggestions on how to make the homemade Blizzard even better.

“As an ex-DQ worker, it’s much better if you crush up and then freeze toppings prior,” one wrote.

“Freeze the bowl and mixing paddle for better results so the ice cream doesn’t melt as much,” another added.

While a third noted, “DQ sells vanilla and chocolate soft serve quarts if you want it to be more authentic.”

Other commenters were just happy to be introduced to the idea. “Hell yes,” one commenter said. “DQ [is] too expensive these days.”

“Okay but WHY have I not seen this until yesterday?” another asked. “I feel like my life has been a lie.”

A third commenter asked: “Why haven’t I thought of any of these damn good uses for my stand mixer?” While a fourth echoed: “Wait a damn minute…”

Along with their prices, there is an additional reason you might want to eschew Dairy Queen Blizzards. This is because, as TikToker Moe Pooli (@moe.pooli) pointed out, Dairy Queen never explicitly says it uses ice cream.

“It’s been playing mind games with me for the last week,” he said. “It doesn’t say ice cream anywhere.”

Dairy Queen didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

