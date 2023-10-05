We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: People mocking the shoes Gov. Ron DeSantis wore during a recent interview, a tenant sharing how they were kicked out while they were vacationing with their friend and landlord, Elon Musk getting sued for falsely claiming a Jewish man participated in a Neo-Nazi fight, and a wedding prank that is drawing a lot of criticism.

After that, our Senior Politics and Tech Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you, showing you the political discourse that has played out online this week. Also, don’t forget to answer our question of the day and see how fellow web crawlers like you felt about yesterday’s question.

See you tomorrow! We’ve got something exciting to share with you. 👀

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The internet is once again discussing the height of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after the presidential candidate was interviewed on Real Time with Bill Maher. People mocked his “clown shoes.”

➤ READ MORE

A tenant went viral when she shared how one of her ex-best friends, who she rented a room from, kicked her out while they were vacationing together. Users were captivated by her tale and quickly demanded more info.

➤ READ MORE

The lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who won a $1.5 billion claim against Alex Jones.

➤ READ MORE

A recent wedding prank has drawn criticism for being one of many instances of husbands humiliating their new wives on what is supposed to be their special day.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

Is Trump a baby-killing Molech?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐶 This veterinarian shared some of the weirdest requests he has received from pet owners, including one who asked the vet for a ham bone that was surgically removed from his dog’s intestine.

⛪ Here’s why the FBI is being accused of investigating the Catholic Church.

💰 A worker is going viral for sharing how she made over $7,000 within one week strictly with side hustles.

👀 If you thought Applebee’s was just a tame family-style chain restaurant wait until you find out about its hidden past as a late-night party destination.

🎫 A woman received a difficult wake-up call when she attempted a TikTok hack to buy tickets last minute to take advantage of low prices.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

💵 This TikTok user went viral after sharing a story of how she was accused of trying to scam a wealthy seller on Facebook Marketplace after Zelle didn’t instantly process her payment.

🚓 A woman said she was shocked after a police officer pulled her over driving on the left lane of the highway for extended periods of time. She didn’t know it was illegal.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER TRIED ONE OF THE MANY VIRAL ‘MEAL HACKS‘?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

TikTok loves a good hack. This time, a popular content creator is viral after revealing a hack for receiving free air from the pump.

The popular TikTok user @actuallifehack posts content featuring different life hacks. He began the 11-second clip by parking his car in front of an air pump. Approaching the machine, he showed the back features five buttons labeled “1-5.”

“Actual life hack. See me, dude? Ready for this?” he asks, punching in the numbers 5, 3, 5. The air pumps jumped to life. “That’s what I’m talking about,” he exclaimed. “Free air, baby.”