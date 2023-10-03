Ron DeSantis’ bulky boots on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ reignites claims he wears lifts

The internet is once again discussing the height of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after the presidential candidate was interviewed over the weekend on Real Time with Bill Maher.

A post on Reddit points to the Florida governor’s leather boots that many have long claimed contain hidden lifts to increase his height.

“After some careful inspection, he wears high heels that make him look a foot taller,” the user wrote.

DeSantis is reported to be somewhere between 5’7 or 5’9 yet was seen towering over Maher, despite the television host reportedly being about 5’8 as well.

Numerous commenters on Reddit referred to the attire as “clown shoes” and high-heeled cowboy boots while mocking the politician.

“Those boots look like they were made for Side Show Bob,” one user quipped while referencing the clown character from The Simpsons.

The allegations also made their way over to X, where users similarly pointed out what they deemed as bizarre-looking footwear.

“Ron DeSantis Considers Blowing Paltry Remainder of Campaign Money on Yet Another Pair of Heels,” one user joked.

Ron DeSantis Considers Blowing Paltry Remainder of Campaign Money on Yet Another Pair of Heels pic.twitter.com/lK9s5ULyUf — New York Times Education Pitchbot (@GreyLadiesNYC) September 30, 2023

Debate around the candidate’s height and his supposed attempts to increase his stature have been ongoing for some time.

In March, Slate published an article titled “Ron DeSantis Embraces the High Heel” as the conversation raged over whether his footwear could be considered just simple boots.

Around that same time, the Lincoln Project, a conservative group opposed to former President Donald Trump, also mockingly shared a picture of the governor’s shoes.

These boots are made for ___________ pic.twitter.com/JJCvCHAz6Q — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 1, 2023

The boots, according to a former congressional staffer who spoke to Vanity Fair last year, were purchased for DeSantis by his wife Casey.

“She bought him these dumbass cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image,” the former staffer said.

Before giving DeSantis the nickname “Ron Desanctimonious,” Trump reportedly toyed with the idea of instead calling his opponent “Tiny D.”