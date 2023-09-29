‘I don’t think you want those spices’: Vet says client asked for ham bone taken from dog’s intestine to make split pea soup

A veterinarian on TikTok has shared some of the weirdest requests he has received from pet owners, including one who asked the vet for a ham bone that was surgically removed from his dog’s intestine.

The TikToker, Dr. Frank Bozelka (@dr.bozelkaervet), uploaded a video on September 23 with a text overlay that reads, “Weird requests pet owners have made me as an emergency veterinarian.” The video has since gone viral, garnering 1.3 million views.

In the clip, the vet acts out three scenarios in which he plays both himself and different pet owners. In the first scene, Dr. Bozelka tells the pet owner, “Alright, so I figured out why Spot’s been straining to defecate,” proceeding to explain that he found a “mass” inside the dog during a rectal exam.

The pet owner asks the vet if he can also feel the mass that is causing the dog to strain to defecate. The vet politely declines the request, saying, “Given that I’m supposed to be an advocate for the humane treatment and the well-being of animals, yeah, I’m gonna have to say no to that one.”

The second scenario is even more bizarre, as a pet owner asks if the vet still has the ham bone that was stuck in his dog’s intestine and caused him to need surgery. Dr. Bozelka confirms that they still have the bone in the back, but asks why the man wants it. The man reveals his plans, saying, “I’d like to use it to make some split pea soup.”

“I don’t think you want those spices in your split pea soup,” the vet replies.

In the last scene, the pet owner asks Dr. Bozelka, “Can I get you to bleach her butthole for me?” The perplexed vet makes the mistake of asking why, to which the owner responds, “Oh because I’d like hers to match mine,” prompting the animal caregiver to retch.

The video sparked a lot of reactions from viewers, who were shocked and amused by the strange requests.

“The upsetting thing is, these are so unhinged, you know they have to be real,” one user wrote.

“That ham bone one…I don’t know if can look at pea soup the same again,” another said.

Some vets chimed in to add their own examples, with one revealing, “We had a guy ask for his container back when he dropped off a fecal cause he uses the bowl for dip.”

“I’m… suddenly questioning my choice in career path,” another added.

