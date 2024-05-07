The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: a woman’s “dystopian” resume hack that defeated AI screening filters, an investigation into the wife of famously sexist political commentator Charlie Kirk , a warning about Costco’s bottled water that some are choosing not to heed, and everything you need to know about the viral “three tickets to Challengers please” meme .

After that, Tricia’s got a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

⚡ Today in internet culture

A woman reveals how a “dystopian” resume hack helped her beat AI and land three part-time jobs.

Given his comments on women, some have wondered .

An expert has warned against the bottled water at Costco because of the treatment process it goes through before hitting shelves . But is it really enough of an outlier to worry about?

🎾 WE’VE GOT SOME MEME-SPLAINING TO DO

The ‘Three Tickets to Challengers please’ meme, explained

Here’s what to know about the trend that’s all over social media right now .

🏰 Build Your Online Empire

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Historic settlement in George Floyd murder attracts backlash

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📺 It’s no question that the age of streaming services has forever changed TV consumption .

🛻 There’s a lot of information to be weighed when buying a new car. But one Georgia-based auto service shop is weighing in with what they claim are your best and worst options when it comes to finding your next ride.

👀 Remember American Girl Dolls? They have had a bit of a renaissance. But one woman is issuing a viral warning after she got hers out of storage.

💸 One woman’s landlord tried to claim that he never got her rent check, but she caught him in a lie .

💅 Ending your nail appointment with a $270 bill and the police is probably not what any customer going to get their nails done expects .

🍔 A strange rule McDonald’s reportedly has for its employees forced one worker into a panic for eating on the job .

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

Some folks may be surprised to find out that their garbage is under surveillance.

Now, it is not some government agency keeping a watchful eye on what exactly you throw away. Rather, it is the average garbage truck driver who can see everything that comes out of the trash bins they collect each week.

A garbage truck driver shared that his truck is equipped with a special camera that captures what’s in people’s garbage cans.

In the video posted to TikTok by Melbourne-based garbage truck driver @dylthegarbo, he says drivers like himself are “always watching.”