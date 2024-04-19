‘I panicked’: McDonald’s worker has to hide her food from her boss since employees can only eat ‘small-sized things’

A strange rule McDonald’s reportedly has for its employees forced one worker into a panic for eating on the job.

In a viral video that has racked up 759,100 views as of publication, TikTok user Jada (@jada_vents) recorded the moment she was almost caught eating while on the job.

“POV: You’re stealing and your manager comes back,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the video, the woman was seen eating french fries when a voice interrupted.

“Hey y’all, Vonn outside,” the voice announced.

The worker then began to scarf down her burger and french fries.

Based on the caption for the clip, the worker panicked because of McDonald’s food policy for workers.

“So basically McDonald’s employee’s can only eat small sized things (ex.small fries and small drink) but I had medium sized fries and drinks so I panicked when..i heard the manager was coming,” the caption read.

According to multiple sources, McDonald’s employees are offered free or discounted meals. However, policies vary by location. For example, one McDonald’s Employee Handbook noted workers are entitled to one free meal during or directly after a shift. Another stated workers are entitled to a free meal, though it capped the cost of the meal at $7. Some locations also offer a 50% discount to workers who are not on the clock.

On a subreddit for McDonald’s employees (r/McDonaldsEmployees), Reddit users shared their experiences with the fast-food chain’s food policy for workers. The policies they shared varied by location.

In the comments section of Jada’s video, viewers also shared their own experiences working for the company.

“That’s crazy ours not like that we can get any free meal,” user Hateithere wrote.

“Our McDonald’s don’t be trippin like that,” another viewer added.

“Tripping ain’t ever paid for nun working at McDonalds,” user Tairyce said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jada via TikTok comment and McDonald’s by email for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.