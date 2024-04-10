‘I used to work at Walmart… I totally get it’: Viewers divided after fired Walmart worker takes revenge by destroying store

A worker was fired from a St. Louis-area Walmart and then proceeded to trash the store in apparent retaliation—and that’s leading to a complicated range of feelings from people observing the video.

The video in question, which has logged more than a million views since going up on Sunday, comes courtesy of TikTok creator Terrell Oneal (@terrelloneal). In it, a female narrator describes the scene captured over about a minute of cellphone video, chronicling an unidentified and clearly upset person throwing cans off a shelf at a Walmart store.

“I’m at the Walmart on West Florissant, and they just fired one of their employees,” a female narrator begins the video, referring to a location at 10741 West Florissant Ave in the Missouri metropolis— specifically in the city of Ferguson.

The woman continues, “She’s throwing stuff right now; you don’t need to go through there.” She also added, “She said if she not working today, nobody workin’.”

Later, as the ex-worker throws items from a shelf onto the floor, the narrator observes, “Baby, that sh*t ain’t worth going to jail for.”

The store’s reputation precedes it, as several commenters with local knowledge appeared unsurprised that chaos was unfolding at this particular store.

“Why I knew it was the West Florissant one before you said it,” one said.

Another similarly observed, “I knew where it was without knowing.”

On Yelp, this Walmart location has a less-than-sterling 1.5-star rating, with one customer visiting from San Francisco observing, “Avoid this place! I have shopped here several times and have NEVER had a pleasant experience. Very poor management and extremely rude workers with a few exceptions. If you value your time and peace of mind; STAY AWAY!”

Another simply assessed, “I have to rate this as a one star experience as there is much room for improvement.”

Other TikTok commenters chose to focus on the angry ex-employee. One surmised, “Now she will be viral and no one will want to hire her.”

Another similarly assessed, “So at this point she has no job, they will press charges, no final check, no unemployment check & no work reference.”

Though the on-screen caption declared, “Only in St. Louis,” the scene harkens back to a pair of incidents from late last year.

The worker’s actions are reminiscent of a Daily Dot story from last November, when a worker fired from Walmart came back to the store to rearrange some of the items, though it was a more controlled and measured orchestration of chaos compared to the acts of passion this new video captured.

Another similar story from December, in which a worker was apparently distraught to be dismissed during the holiday season, contains items flung from shelves in a fit of passion more like this latest one.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via email.

