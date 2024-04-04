We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Pictures of former President Trump looking oddly slim sparking accusations that he’s taking a popular weight loss drug , a worker claiming that they called out sick only to wake up and see their boss at the foot of their bed , hackers spending stolen church funds on inflatable sea lions after a pastor called out President Biden, and a look at Mercury Retrograde memes .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

🤨 POLITICS

Recent pictures of Trump looking oddly slim spark Ozempic accusations

Former President Donald Trump appeared considerably slimmer in recent photos. Trump, who was met with immense fatphobia during his presidency, is now facing speculation that he is taking super popular weight loss drugs .

➤READ MORE

This utter invasion of privacy by a boss will have your skin scrawling. The worker said the interaction haunts her to this day.

➤READ MORE

💻 TECH

Furry hackers spend stolen church funds on inflatable sea lions after pastor calls out Biden

SiegedSec, the hacking group allegedly compromised of “gay furries,” claims to have breached a U.S.-based church and used its funds to purchase at least 100 inflatable sea lions .

➤READ MORE

Are people making memes about Mercury Retrograde ? Of course they are!

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎓 Learn to internet

💰 SPONSORED

Boost your social cred with the Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits

Join Brendan Gahan, a seasoned expert/former Chief Social Officer of Mekanism, in his transformative 7-part ‘Social Megamachine’ course from the Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits. This course distills his vast experience into actionable insights, covering everything from content creation to influencer collaborations. Whether you’re dealing with evolving trends or platform updates, Brendan’s course offers the tools and knowledge to elevate your social media game and advance in your career.

Sign up now, there’s limited spots available.

APPLY NOW

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Jack Black: Would you?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎂 A mom took to TikTok to call out Whole Foods for “ruining” her son’s first birthday , but she probably didn’t anticipate the wave of reactions her story would trigger.

🌮 In a viral video, a popular Taco Bell worker revealed “ the best addition they’ve ever made .”

🗑️ This grocery store customer went viral after catching Glad trash bag shrinkflation “red-handed.”

🚙 A Nissan driver posted a PSA to drivers who own or are looking to buy new vehicles, warning them that mechanics may not be able to work on their cars anymore .

💵 Is cash a thing of the past? One customer’s recent experience at Chipotle has her thinking so .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU BEEN WATCHING MARCH MADNESS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A Hilton Hotels & Resorts valet worker was caught taking a customer’s car for a joy ride and is allegedly unemployed as a result.

In a viral video that has amassed over 5.7 million views and more than 715,600 likes, TikToker and neurosurgeon Betsy Grunch, MD (@ladyspinedoc) shared the dashcam footage that caught the disturbing behavior.

“Just curious how you guys would feel if someone was driving your car like this in a valet parking lot?” the woman asked.

As she spoke, dashcam footage of a car speeding through a parking lot played in the background.