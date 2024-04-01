‘Happy Mercury Retrograde in Aries’: Rounding up the best memes now that Mercury is officially retrograde

Mercury has once again turned retrograde, which means you’ve likely heard all of the zodiac fans in your life detailing warnings about what this means for each astrological sign.
But what exactly does “Mercury Retrograde” mean?
From a scientific standpoint, a retrograde refers to an allotment of time wherein a planet begins moving backward, rather than its naturally forward path. Mercury in specific turns retrograde more so than any other planet, doing so between three and four times per year.
From an astrological standpoint, Mercury Retrograde tends to be used to explain any “off” feelings one might have during the planet’s turn, which tend to then result in “confusion, delay, and frustration.” This time, the turn is taking place during the Aries season (as each retrograde happens during a different zodiac season, which informs how astrologists believe said retrograde will impact us).
Mercury, the planet of communication
As the planet Mercury is believed to control all forms of communication with Mercury Retrograde in Aries, we’re looking at possible problems with communication via the way one expresses oneself, with many astrologists calling for us to “control our emotions” given the self-destructive nature of this particular retrograde’s effect:
How long will it last?
This retrograde will last from April 1st to April 24th. Elsewhere in 2024, Mercury will also be retrograde August 4 until August 28, and November 25 until December 15.
This particular Mercury Retrograde is also occurring between two eclipses: a lunar eclipse on March 25 and a solar eclipse on April 7—which, according to astrologists, means things will be even more intense than normal.
Mercury Retrograde memes
Are people making memes about Mercury Retrograde? Of course they are!
Here are just a few of the best reactions to the upcoming retrograde:
And here are some of the best Mercury Retrograde memes you can use at any time:
With all of this in mind, be sure to clearly communicate your wants and needs, and best of luck navigating the Mercury Retrograde!
