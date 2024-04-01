‘Happy Mercury Retrograde in Aries’: Rounding up the best memes now that Mercury is officially retrograde

Mercury has once again turned retrograde, which means you’ve likely heard all of the zodiac fans in your life detailing warnings about what this means for each astrological sign.

But what exactly does “Mercury Retrograde” mean?

From a scientific standpoint, a retrograde refers to an allotment of time wherein a planet begins moving backward, rather than its naturally forward path. Mercury in specific turns retrograde more so than any other planet, doing so between three and four times per year.

From an astrological standpoint, Mercury Retrograde tends to be used to explain any “off” feelings one might have during the planet’s turn, which tend to then result in “confusion, delay, and frustration.” This time, the turn is taking place during the Aries season (as each retrograde happens during a different zodiac season, which informs how astrologists believe said retrograde will impact us).

Mercury, the planet of communication

As the planet Mercury is believed to control all forms of communication with Mercury Retrograde in Aries, we’re looking at possible problems with communication via the way one expresses oneself, with many astrologists calling for us to “control our emotions” given the self-destructive nature of this particular retrograde’s effect:

Mercury Retrograde in Aries.

April 1st- April 25th.



Be direct.

Release fear.

Do it scared.

Be deliberate.

Shoot your shot.

Stand on business.

Get what’s owed to you.

Say it with your whole chest.

Take the opportunity you were afraid to take before. — amity☊ (@Zodi_Am) April 1, 2024

Before Mercury Retrograde starts tomorrow pleaseeeee remember to CONTROL UR ANGER & honestly just BE QUIETTTTT! — 🦋 (@astr0l0gyjunkie) April 1, 2024

mercury retrograde in ARIES today…! 😵‍💫



it really calls for us to control our emotions that come as fast as they go, and to be mindful of where we place our anger.



let your “in the heat of the moment” comment happen in your journal, not to someone you love or care for! 💫 — sarah (@wetneptune) April 1, 2024

A Re-minder for Mercury Retrograde



For the next few weeks, don't take on any ambitious new projects or sign any new contracts. Wait until April 26th. You can re-visit, re-kindle, re-double… basically anything with "re-" in front of it, you're okay.



Just sayin'



😝😎😝 — Les Proctor ⏳ (@LesProctor) April 1, 2024

How long will it last?

This retrograde will last from April 1st to April 24th. Elsewhere in 2024, Mercury will also be retrograde August 4 until August 28, and November 25 until December 15.

This particular Mercury Retrograde is also occurring between two eclipses: a lunar eclipse on March 25 and a solar eclipse on April 7—which, according to astrologists, means things will be even more intense than normal.

Mercury Retrograde memes

Are people making memes about Mercury Retrograde? Of course they are!

Here are just a few of the best reactions to the upcoming retrograde:

mercury retrograde starting on april fools is so hilarious to me. nothing but tomfoolery pic.twitter.com/jWXxCafdiO — blessed ess :) (@esssdabest) March 19, 2024

Mercury retrograde in aries? This is about to be a shit show lol — Death And Rebirth Tarot 👁 (@Scorpiovenus30) March 30, 2024

Happy mercury retrograde in Aries pic.twitter.com/ABWv1ghUZd — hussy harlet (@witti_indi) April 1, 2024

this mercury retrograde is gonna piss me off i already know it — ShawtyAstrology🧚🏽✨ (@shawtyastrology) March 29, 2024

Mercury retrograde is on the first of the month pic.twitter.com/D8gHEMtvke — Rude Astrology: The Knowledge No One Else Has. (@Rude_Astrology) March 29, 2024

When you know you’re gonna wake up to Mercury retrograde pic.twitter.com/sw2A3kS0tL — Rude Astrology: The Knowledge No One Else Has. (@Rude_Astrology) April 1, 2024

And here are some of the best Mercury Retrograde memes you can use at any time:

Me when I realize sending a meme to an ex during Mercury retrograde is sTILL CONTACTING AN EX DURING MERCURY RETROGRADE: pic.twitter.com/VbqaprocK9 — Dr. Jess @spicygeminimemes (@spicygeminibabe) July 9, 2019

when the mr krabbs meme is over but mercury retrograde just started so ur feelin mr krabbs meme pic.twitter.com/6DnO6pbvYq — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 28, 2016

here is a mercury retrograde meme to kill all the others pic.twitter.com/Oqysl3RTpm — milk 🍒 (@milkstrology) March 26, 2018

If ever a meme described Mercury Retrograde 😂😂😂… pic.twitter.com/C4GUyLbAJp — Carolina Gonzalez (@urspiritmaster) October 15, 2020

Mercury retrograde meme for u all pic.twitter.com/Vt6n5LoMzy — caven (@miacaven) June 18, 2021

With all of this in mind, be sure to clearly communicate your wants and needs, and best of luck navigating the Mercury Retrograde!

