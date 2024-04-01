Recent pictures of Trump looking oddly slim spark Ozempic accusations

Former President Donald Trump appeared considerably slimmer in photos posted of him over the weekend. Trump, who was met with immense fatphobia during his presidency, is now facing speculation that he is taking super popular weight loss drugs.

Two photos in particular are being scrutinized online. In one, Trump and two of his grandchildren are shown smiling while the kids hold Trump balloon animals. The photo was posted on Instagram by his son, Donald Trump Jr., on Sunday.

“Happy Easter all,” Trump Jr. captioned the photo.

The snapshot received many comments concerning Trump’s appearance. Some wrote that he looked like he’d lost weight, appeared younger, and was now “lean and mean!”

When it was reposted on X, the photo was dubbed “Ozempic Trump.” Ozempic is an injectable weight loss drug that helps users achieve weight loss by significantly suppressing appetite. It’s become increasingly popular, especially among celebrities.

“We are not ready for the raw power of Ozempic Trump,” an X user tweeted.

“I actually think Ozempic Trump is gonna be less appealing than full size. People liked that he was big,” another X user tweeted. “We made fun of him but that’s what a Big Rich Businessman looks like to his supporters. This version of him looks tired.”

Another photo of Trump celebrating Easter made the rounds on X, too. A photo of Trump in front of a holiday display, walking while holding up his fist was circulated by right-wing X accounts Johnny MAGA and Indian Bronson.

“Resurrection day mood,” Johnny MAGA tweeted.

Replies to Johnny MAGA and Bronson’s tweets said Trump looked younger and “better than ever.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has dealt with rumors surrounding his potential weight loss—in February, May, and November 2023, internet users questioned if Trump was on Ozempic. Nor is Trump the only political candidate facing such scrutiny: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) denied similar rumors last year.

One Republican lawmaker has owned up to using weight loss drugs, though. Former New York Rep. George Santos revealed in January that he used Ozempic.

“I encourage everyone to consider changing your life and taking control of your health and say NO to obesity once and for all,” Santos tweeted at the time. “The insane culture of glorifying obesity is dangerous and reckless.”

