‘My hands really be trembling’: Worker calls out sick, wakes up to boss at the foot of her bed

This utter invasion of privacy by a boss will have your skin scrawling. The worker said the interaction haunts her to this day.

Content creator Mish (@mishyymbabyy) recently went viral for sharing the truly unhinged thing her boss did. In the video, which has more than 6.5 million views, Mish recreates herself sleeping and being woken up to find her boss at the edge of her bed.

“When I called out of work and was sleeping peacefully but I woke up minutes later to my boss standing at the foot of my bed saying that he came to pick me up,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Now Mish is ready to tell the full storytime, and it’s quite a doozy.

In the follow-up video, Mish looks deeply uncomfortable as she retells this story. Her hands are trembling as she films and the caption is tagged with #anxiety.

She explains that at the time she was working at a restaurant that was about 15 minutes away from her home, which she shared with a roommate. His bedroom was on the first floor and hers was on the second. This will be important later.

One morning she called out of work sick with a stomach bug and went back to bed. Her roommate usually smoked and played guitar and sang in the mornings, but since she was trying to sleep he went outside to the back of the house for his morning activities.

Thinking he would just be a few feet away, the roommate left the front door unlocked.

A little bit later, Mish’s boss from the restaurant pulled into the driveway of Mish’s house and claimed to have knocked on the door. When no one answered, he tried the knob and felt it was unlocked, so he just walked in.

He walked around Mish’s house, which at this point he was trespassing in, and claims he called out her name and went upstairs when he didn’t hear her respond.

“That’s when I woke up. And he’s standing at the foot of my bed, kind of waving at me,” Mish remembers.

“Hey, hey, I know that you called out, but maybe you just don’t wanna drive, and I’ll drive you in, and then you could still work,” her boss allegedly said.

At this point, Mish was awake but thought she was in a fever dream. When the haze lifted, she told her boss that she wasn’t going to work, he was being inappropriate and needed to leave.

Get this—he ended up firing Mish a few weeks later because her ex-boyfriend was harassing her at work. That same day, her ex egged the building thinking it would be Mish’s responsibility to clean up the mess, but ironically that was the day she was let go.

In the comments section, Mish responded to people saying that she should have called the cops. She said she wished she had but in hindsight doesn’t think they would have done much.

People in the comments reacted to Mish’s situation and shared their own stories.

“This is a nightmare man.. he came into your safe place…. Ugh!!!! I’m so upset for you,” a commenter wrote.

“My last boss sent 3 people to bang on my window when I overslept to wake me up and I thought that was bad but THIS???” a person said.

“I had a boss who relied on me heavily. I never skipped a day out of those 6 days of working. One day I called off and he pulled up and forced me to go to work. And said I can’t call out,” another recounted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mish for comment via Instagram direct message.