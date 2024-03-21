‘I just want my shredded chicken back’: Taco Bell worker reveals ‘the best addition they’ve ever made’

This year, Taco Bell will release eight new menu items. One of those items has hit the menu: the Cantina Chicken. This item will reportedly be featured in burritos, soft tacos, crispy tacos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken bowls. A popular Taco Bell employee on TikTok shared his thoughts after trying it and comparing it to the regular chicken the chain offers.

TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon) has amassed 483,000 followers by posting about his job at Taco Bell. In a video with over 223,000 views, the content creator said, “Taco Bell has a new brand new chicken, and it just may be the best addition they’ve ever made.”

“Today, we’re gonna see how this new chicken stacks up against the old chicken,” he added.

Caleb sat down, with two bowls in front of him—one with the regular chicken in it and one with the Cantina chicken in it. “Let’s go ahead and try this new chicken by itself with no sauce,” he said, taking a bite. It was an instant hit. “Oh, wow,” Caleb said while he took another bite before delivering the verdict. “This actually tastes like barbecue chicken to me,” he stated. “Kind of tastes like what a pulled pork sandwich tastes like, honestly.”

He then tried the regular chicken to compare the two. “I mean, it’s no competition. The new chicken is way better than the old chicken,” he stated.

In addition to the new chicken, Taco Bell introduced a new Avocado Verde sauce. He also sampled both with the sauce. “This definitely tastes like avocado sauce, for sure,” he said after saying that it’s the only sauce that costs additional money.

@caleb_lennon NEW CHICKEN AT TACO BELL COMES OUT SOON ♬ original sound – Caleb

In the comments section, Taco Bell customers who have tried the Cantina chicken and sauce shared their own thoughts about the new items.

“I’m literally eating the Cantina taco now. Chicken was soft and taste is accurate; avocado verde is a little spicy!” one viewer wrote.

“I had the quesadilla today and it was really good. The salsa verde is also amazing! Really like the flavor!” a second praised.

“I tried the new chicken burrito today and it was so good!” a third applauded.

Others reminisced about Taco Bell’s shredded chicken, which was removed from the menu in 2020.

“Shredded chicken was the best,” one user stated.

“I just want my shredded chicken back,” a second commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.