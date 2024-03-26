The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: President Biden trolling Trump for bragging about winning golf trophies at his own golf club , an iPhone user warning people that seeing an orange dot on your screen could be more significant than you think , people being excited that actress Margot Robbie’s production company is working on a movie about “The Sims,” and an Instacart driver’s viral video of delivering to a burnt down house .

⚡ Today’s top stories

President Joe Biden took a jab at former President Donald Trump after his 2024 rival bragged about winning two “club championship” trophies— from his own golf club .

Have you ever glanced at your iPhone and noticed an orange dot in the top right corner? This seemingly innocuous detail could be more significant than you think .

“If there is not a scene where the stepladder to the pool is removed, we will riot,” is how one person reacted to the news .

Completing home deliveries is kind of difficult when there’s no home to deliver to .

💵 From The ‘Death and Taxes’ Dept.

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Who knew a provision about cattle identification was so controversial?

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧀 You’ve heard the phrase, “Where’s the beef?” At McDonald’s, a popular menu item had one TikTok creator asking: Where’s the cheese?

🥤 A woman felt like her bartender was judging her for just ordering a soda . Commenters say there might be more to the story than she thinks.

💳 The ability to dispute charges that hit your credit card is a valuable protection for consumers, but there are a number of reasons to try to settle any issues directly with a seller before things get to that point, as one TikToker’s conversation with a frequent dispute filer recently highlighted.

📴 A former Uber Eats customer shared how an extra charge and Uber Eats’s unhelpful customer service led him to delete the app.

🥡 Sometimes, job interviews are just as much about your personal self as they are about your professional self. One TikToker learned this the hard way with an awkward Panda Express job interview where they left unsure if they would get a call back after some questionable responses to the interviewer’s questions.

🏡 DoorDash is one of the biggest food delivery services in the United States, but one person got more than he bargained for when he placed a DoorDash pick-up order directly from somebody’s house.

🥫 Asking for extra sauce at the drive-thru and receiving more than two packets will make anyone feel like they’ve won the lottery. But is there such a thing as too much sauce ?

As the tipping debate thrashes in the United States, a thread on Reddit’s r/EndTipping sub has brought The Cheesecake Factory into the spotlight, not for its seemingly endless menu but for its tipping policy.

In a post by user @Vivid_Papaya2422, they shared an image of the restaurant’s menu, which clearly states, “Tipping is entirely voluntary. For the convenience of our guests, we add an 18% suggested tip to parties of 8 or more, but payment of that amount is not required. Our guests always have the right to determine how much they’d like to tip,” followed by other several other restaurant policies.

The subheader conveys the original poster’s pleasant surprise, hinting at a possible shift in the hospitality industry: “Pleasantly surprised to see this on the menu! I’m willing to tip in some circumstances, but glad the 18% auto gratuity is marked as optional!”

The stance of r/EndTipping, which campaigns for the elimination of the need for U.S. workers to rely on tips, resonated with many who were more than happy to share their thoughts on the thread.

