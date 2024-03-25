‘Dark Brandon is undefeated’: Biden trolls Trump for winning club championship trophies—at his own golf club

President Joe Biden took a jab at former President Donald Trump on Sunday after his 2024 rival bragged about winning two “club championship” trophies—from his own golf club.

Biden’s five-word, sarcastic dig—”Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment”—quickly went viral and caused “Dark Brandon,” a reference to Biden’s supposed dark alter ego, to trend on X.

“It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday. “I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting.”

“The qualifying and match play was amazing,” he added. “A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!”

Biden’s response quickly dominated social media, with Biden’s supporters praising the quip.

“Dark Brandon is undefeated,” wrote one account.

“Dark Brandon just did the equivalent of the Speaker Pelosi handclap,” wrote someone else, referencing Nancy Pelosi’s viral clapping during Trump’s State of the Union address. “The shade is delicious.”

“Dark Brandon with the elbow off the top rope,” echoed another user.

“Dark Brandon strikes again!!!” replied someone else.

It’s not the first time Trump’s golf club has awarded him a championship trophy.

Last January, Trump also won his club’s Senior Club Championship, despite not playing the first round of the tournament.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump missed the first round due to attending a funeral and instead told the tournament organizers he played a strong round on the course two days before the tournament began and convinced them to use that score instead.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump wrote in January 2023. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight.”

Trump went on to argue that his win “serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher.”

“You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t,” he said. “You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

And in August 2023, Trump also boasted of winning the Senior Club Championship at another golf club of his in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump claimed he won with a round of 67—which would be eight shots better than what major golf champion Phil Mickelson played two weeks prior on the same course during a LIV Golf tournament.

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky,” Trump said at the time about the 67 he claimed to have scored. “Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t.”

“For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete – I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!” he said.

