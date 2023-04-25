‘People always staring at me’: CVS customer cuts total cost from $80 to $21

As the price of everyday goods remains high, an increasing number of people are looking for ways to save money while shopping.

One such method of money-saving is couponing. Couponing has become trendy on TikTok, with numerous users going viral after sharing their tips for getting lower prices at places like Domino’s, CVS, and more.

Now, another creator has gone viral after sharing her couponing skills.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, couponer and TikTok user Vanessa (@vanessa.solissss) shows herself cutting an $80 total down to just $21. She also says in the caption that she received extra deals for items she purchased.

“I did NOT expect my total to go down that low,” she wrote in the caption. “We LOVE it here.”

Vanessa appears to be making use of the company’s ExtraCare program.

If you’ve ever received one of CVS’ notoriously long receipts, you’re probably already familiar with the program. Using an ExtraCare card, customers can accrue money that can then be used on future purchases of specific items. In this case, the accumulation of these deals meant that Vanessa saved almost $60 on her purchase.

In the comments under Vanessa’s video, users shared their own couponing stories.

“I helped my bf coupon at CVS today and I was so nervous,” wrote one user. “We got his total down from $114 to $39. They gave him $21 ExtraBucks and $6 from Shopkick.”

“My mom is a god at this,” added another. “When she was in her cvs couponing era she would get carts full of stuff for CENTS.”

“This is me lmao & people always staring at me,” shared a third.

A few questioned how such deals were even possible.

“I was WONDERING how CVS stay in business with their high prices,” stated a commenter. “This is clutch. Thank you!!”

“Pls help me cause all this time I have been paying like 50 dollars for like 2 items,” said a second.

