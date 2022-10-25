Lead article image

‘You literally robbed them’: Woman shows how she got $92 CVS purchase down to $9 with coupons

'The length of that receipt must be legendary.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Posted on Oct 25, 2022

A TikToker and coupon aficionado is being applauded for using coupons and rewards points to get her $92 CVS purchase to under $9.

In a TikTok posted on Sept. 30, Erika (@easycouponingwitherika) shows her original total at CVS to be $92. Her purchases included Colgate toothpaste, toothbrushes, and Revlon makeup products.

After using six different coupons and CVS ExtraCare rewards, Erika’s total cost comes out to less than $9.

@easycouponingwitherika ❤️CVS PRICE DROP❤️ #cvs #cvsdeals #cvscouponing #cvsbreakdown #cvscouponer #couponcommunity #couponing #coupon #couponfamily #coupons #couponer #couponers #couponersoftiktok #newbiecouponer #couponnewbie #extremecouponing #extremecouponer #fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral ♬ S.I.M.P (Squirrels In My Pants) [From ‘Phineas And Ferb’] – Geek Music

Many commenters cheered Erika on for her couponing skills.

“You literally robbed them,” @ceobaedej commented. “I love it!”

“Literally the best feeling ever when it drops like that,” @thekaidyandhuntershow wrote.

Others were more skeptical about the practicality of couponing.

“I want to get into couponing bc I’m broke but I don’t like that you only can buy what coupons there are,” @mushroomwhisperer commented. “I don’t want or need 7 boxes of Nicorette gum.”

“You have to pay a lot out of pocket for extra bucks,” @10.10.0083 wrote.

“How much of this do you actually use/need?” @sapphyreg commented.

Some focused on the potential size of Erika’s receipt since CVS tickets are notoriously lengthy.

“The length of that receipt must be legendary,” @themrsharrison17 wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Erika via Instagram direct message.

