‘You literally robbed them’: Woman shows how she got $92 CVS purchase down to $9 with coupons

A TikToker and coupon aficionado is being applauded for using coupons and rewards points to get her $92 CVS purchase to under $9.
In a TikTok posted on Sept. 30, Erika (@easycouponingwitherika) shows her original total at CVS to be $92. Her purchases included Colgate toothpaste, toothbrushes, and Revlon makeup products.
After using six different coupons and CVS ExtraCare rewards, Erika’s total cost comes out to less than $9.
Many commenters cheered Erika on for her couponing skills.
“You literally robbed them,” @ceobaedej commented. “I love it!”
“Literally the best feeling ever when it drops like that,” @thekaidyandhuntershow wrote.
Others were more skeptical about the practicality of couponing.
“I want to get into couponing bc I’m broke but I don’t like that you only can buy what coupons there are,” @mushroomwhisperer commented. “I don’t want or need 7 boxes of Nicorette gum.”
“You have to pay a lot out of pocket for extra bucks,” @10.10.0083 wrote.
“How much of this do you actually use/need?” @sapphyreg commented.
Some focused on the potential size of Erika’s receipt since CVS tickets are notoriously lengthy.
“The length of that receipt must be legendary,” @themrsharrison17 wrote.
