‘I would just tell him sure and make him a regular hot chocolate’: Barista says customer demanded decaf hot chocolate after he insisted it contains caffeine. Does it?

A barista went viral on TikTok after posting about a customer who demanded a decaf hot chocolate. Viewers praise the barista for her patience.

The TikTok creator @jorlala, otherwise known as “Bhad Bharista,” received over 132,000 views and 18,000 likes on her video by Tuesday.

At the start of @jorlala’s video, she says she’s recording in the store’s backroom right after the encounter so she doesn’t forget it.

She then immediately starts reciting how her conversation with the customer went down.

“Hi, what can I get for you?” she asks. “Yeah, can you guys do like a decaf hot chocolate?” she recounts the customer asking.

To this, @jorlala responds by saying that their hot chocolate does not have any coffee in it. “OK, but chocolate has caffeine,” the customer responds.

“Well, yes, but I don’t think that the sauce that we use is really caffeinated,” she responds.

Then, the customer forcefully asks her, “Do you wanna bet?”

The customer repeats his question and insists that chocolate has caffeine in it. “If you’re counting the caffeine that’s in the chocolate sauce, then we don’t have a drink that’s gonna work for you,” @jorlala responds.

Next, the customer says he will ask his girlfriend because “she knows everything.” He jokes by telling his girlfriend’s name is Google and then urges Siri how much caffeine is in a hot chocolate.

“Look, 5mg,” the customer says while showing @jorlala their phone.

The customer proceeds to ask how he can get his hot chocolate to be decaffeinated. “I can’t take the chocolate out of the hot chocolate because then there would be nothing in the milk,” @jorlala responds.

She says the customer caved and just ended up ordering a hot chocolate.

The caption to @jorlala’s video says, “AND HE SENT IT BACK BECAUSE IT WASN’T COLD. YOU ASKED FOR A LITERAL H O T CHOCOLATE.”

Viewers in the comments section of @jorlala’s video agree, laughing at the customer’s behavior.

“Trippin over 5mg,” one comment says. “I’m pretty sure I lose 5 mg of caffeine when I sneeze,” another agrees.

One comment points out that “decaf coffee still has small traces of caffeine too.”

“I just don’t understand how people have that much energy to argue about things like that with a random person,” another says.

A comment with over 400 likes reads, “I would just tell him sure and make him a regular hot chocolate.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jorlala via TikTok direct message.