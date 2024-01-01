‘This happened to me when I worked at IHOP’: Couple won’t stop complimenting their server’s good looks. It gets weirder

A server has gone viral on TikTok after she alleged that she was showered with compliments by a seemingly ordinary couple, only to reveal that they were, in fact, swingers and looking for more than a good dining experience.

In a video with over 499,100 views, TikTok user Tima (@bbyfatz) recounted her interaction with the couple. She said, “I’m serving like this huge table and most of them are like white couples, right? So basically, like, the entire time the ladies are so nice and they just keep complimenting me and they’re like, ‘You’re so beautiful’… and I’m like, ‘Thank you, like, you’re making my head big. Thank you so much.’”

However, as the night progressed, one woman who had been particularly vocal about Tima’s looks introduced her husband. Tima recalled, “Her husband starts walking towards us. And she’s like, ‘Oh, this is my husband.’ And he comes up and she’s like, ‘Isn’t she the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen?'”

What followed was a bizarre moment of self-deprecation by the wife, with Tima attempting to diffuse the awkwardness. “Literally, she starts putting herself down. And I was like, ‘Girl, don’t do that, no, you’re so cute, like stop it and literally like, you’re the sweetest, like, literally don’t say that.'”

That’s when the wife allegedly made the startling offer, saying, “I will let my husband cheat on me with you,” with the husband reportedly chiming in that he “doesn’t bring a lot to the table, but has a lot of money.”

“I was like, bro, get me out of this [expletive] conversation with these [expletive] swingers. Damn,” Tima concluded her video.

The viral video, posted on Nov. 12, has since sparked a wide variety of reactions, with one commenter saying, ““White swingers are actually terrifying they come out of nowhere.”

“This happened to me when I worked at ihop. Like babe I’m covered in pancake batter and sweet tea. PLS LEAVE ME ALONE,” a second commenter shared.

“they had a PLAN,” a third wrote.

