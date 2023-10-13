Customers go to 3 different Applebee’s locations for $1 margarita deal. It doesn’t end well

Happy hours have long drawn a crowd for businesses offering a variety of beverages, sometimes alcoholic.

Whether it is a soccer mom heading to her local drive-thru for a half-price Diet Coke or a group of college kids going down to the local bar for $1 shots, the discount is effective at generating business.

More recently, Applebee’s has brought back its famous Dollarita for the month of October. All day and all night, customers can enjoy the drink for only $1.

One set of customers claims to have gone to three separate Applebee’s locations to take advantage of the special and avoid the alleged three-drink limit. By the end of the night, according to a TikTok documenting the evening, a member of their party was face-first in shrubbery.

In the six-second video posted to TikTok by @z.marissa, which they claimed happened on a Monday evening, empty glasses precede images of their group hanging out of a car and lying in the parking lot, culminating in the image of one of them lodged in the shrubbery around the Applebee’s sign declaring the $1 margarita to be customers’ favorite drink.

In her comments section, the poster shared that the “cameraman,” i.e., the person collecting photographic evidence of the evening, was their designated driver.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @z.marissa regarding the video via Instagram direct message, as well as to Applebee’s via email.

Many viewers found humor in the photos featured in the video, particularly in the aftermath of consuming Dollaritas.

“The person laying on the ground is sending meee,” one commenter wrote.

“Flat out in the parking lot is insane,” another user said.

“My friend just sent me this and I responded with ‘I’m tryna be like home girl in the bushes,'” one viewer commented.

Others shared that they were planning on having a similar evening to avoid being cut off—as long as they can find a designated driver.

“We haveee to find someone willing to drive us around so we can try these,” a user said.

“I’m trying to get like yall frfr,” another commenter wrote.

“i hate getting cut off at 3 because of ‘company policy,'” a commenter wrote. “What if my town only has 1 applebees?”