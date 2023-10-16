Customers get both the Olive Garden’s unlimited pasta and Applebee’s dollaritas

Olive Garden’s unlimited pasta and Applebee’s Dollaritas have been the latest trend after a three-year hiatus. This time, a woman and her friend decided to take advantage of both of these specials in one night.

In the 10-second clip, TikTok user Niyah Lii (@niyahlii) and her friend sat at Olive Garden. In the text overlay, she indicates they planned on kicking off the night by dining on the restaurant’s unlimited pasta. Afterward, they wanted to stop by Applebee’s for the $1 margaritas. Excited, Lii and her friend did a little dance to Epic Entertainment’s sound bite.

“we getting the best of both worlds,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lii via TikTok comment and DM. The video amassed 1.3 million views as of Oct. 15. In the comments, viewers disagreed with Lii’s itinerary.

“y’all obviously they mean the dollaritas at applebees and olive garden after,” one viewer remarked.

“I would go drink margaritas first and then go to Olive Garden,” a second echoed.

However, one viewer disagreed, writing, “Idk why everybody backwards but i would definitely do the pasta first cuz after dem drinks idk where ill go.”

In addition, others revealed how they’ve been doing the same thing.

“I done been to Olive Garden 2 days consecutive,” one user stated.

“I was just at Olive Garden for the endless pasta when I say I threw down. I bought like 4 margaritas too. I need to go do Applebees now,” a second commented.

Is it better to eat before or after drinking alcohol? “There are many benefits of eating food before consuming alcohol. First, the water content of the food present in your stomach dilutes the alcohol. Second, the proteins, fats, and fiber contents of the food already present in the stomach will slow down the absorption of the alcohol. Lastly, healthy food will provide your body with vitamins and minerals that alcohol depletes,” per Times of India.

Lii isn’t the only TikTok user sharing their experiences with the promotions. One user recently shared how she and her friends bar hopped to three different Applebee’s to avoid the alleged “three drink limit.” Another content creator revealed how she and her friend filled up on one plate of pasta of never-ending pasta.