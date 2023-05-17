Article Lead Image

@theo_daviskc/TikTok Lester Balajadia/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘Stores are trying to rob us blind’: Customer reveals price discrepancy between Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls at Walmart and regional chain

'The differences haven’t been this extreme until recently.'

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on May 17, 2023

A shocked shopper took to TikTok to share his discovery about the wild price difference between Hy-Vee and Walmart’s pricing for a tube of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls.

In the video by Theo Davis (@theodaviskc), the self-described “autistic artist/gamer/pastor” compares prices at Hy-Vee, a regional grocery chain, and Walmart. His findings moved him to create a video to share the results.

“I just had to share this,” he begins. “At my local grocery store, just like the general grocery store here in the Missouri area, I wanted some cinnamon rolls. And so I went to Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee is charging $6.99, $7 for five cinnamon rolls. There’s only five cinnamon rolls in this thing — and I could not believe it.”

@theo_daviskc I hate how grocery stores are trying to rob us blind!! What ridiculous priceshave u seen lately? #inflation #prices #hyvee #walmart #foodprices #outrage #overpriced#greenscreen ♬ original sound – Theo Davis

The video shows Davis talking in front of a picture of the cinnamon rolls. The rolls are priced at $6.99, which is clearly displayed on the store shelf.

“Couldn’t believe that, we’re now at probably $7.50 with tax, $7.75 with tax. So I went to another store. I went to Walmart and check this out.”

The image behind Theo changes to the same brand of cinnamon rolls in a different store.

“Walmart’s got it for $3.68. This is literally almost half the price and Walmart’s still making a profit off this. So I just want to encourage you to shop around before buying certain things because we are getting robbed blind, you guys.”

With grocery prices rising around the country, TikTokers who viewed the video had plenty to say about the differently priced cinnamon rolls in the comments.

One user astutely noticed that “the tag says peaches and cream,” which is a limited-edition offering from Pillsbury. The user notes that the product Theo was looking for “might be misplaced.”

Another claimed, “Hy-Vee always has higher prices.”

But the creator, still in disbelief over the discrepancy, asked, “But double!?”

One comment provided their own anecdotal evidence about Walmart being cheaper. They alleged that “A jar of Hellmann’s Mayo was $10.99 at my local grocery store. Walmart was $5.48 for the same size. Absolutely bonkers.”

Another agreed with Theo about the overpriced cinnamon rolls saying, “I was going to buy some Sunday but they were $6.70 at my grocery store. I did not buy them.”

However, not everyone found the video to be revelatory. One asked, with what appeared to be a bit of attitude, “Are you new to shopping?”

The creator, holding his ground, maintained, “The differences haven’t been this extreme until recently.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Theo via TikTok comment and to Hy-Vee via phone.

Share this article
*First Published: May 17, 2023, 4:52 pm CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 