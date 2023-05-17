‘Stores are trying to rob us blind’: Customer reveals price discrepancy between Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls at Walmart and regional chain

A shocked shopper took to TikTok to share his discovery about the wild price difference between Hy-Vee and Walmart’s pricing for a tube of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls.

In the video by Theo Davis (@theodaviskc), the self-described “autistic artist/gamer/pastor” compares prices at Hy-Vee, a regional grocery chain, and Walmart. His findings moved him to create a video to share the results.

“I just had to share this,” he begins. “At my local grocery store, just like the general grocery store here in the Missouri area, I wanted some cinnamon rolls. And so I went to Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee is charging $6.99, $7 for five cinnamon rolls. There’s only five cinnamon rolls in this thing — and I could not believe it.”

The video shows Davis talking in front of a picture of the cinnamon rolls. The rolls are priced at $6.99, which is clearly displayed on the store shelf.

“Couldn’t believe that, we’re now at probably $7.50 with tax, $7.75 with tax. So I went to another store. I went to Walmart and check this out.”

The image behind Theo changes to the same brand of cinnamon rolls in a different store.

“Walmart’s got it for $3.68. This is literally almost half the price and Walmart’s still making a profit off this. So I just want to encourage you to shop around before buying certain things because we are getting robbed blind, you guys.”

With grocery prices rising around the country, TikTokers who viewed the video had plenty to say about the differently priced cinnamon rolls in the comments.

One user astutely noticed that “the tag says peaches and cream,” which is a limited-edition offering from Pillsbury. The user notes that the product Theo was looking for “might be misplaced.”

Another claimed, “Hy-Vee always has higher prices.”

But the creator, still in disbelief over the discrepancy, asked, “But double!?”

One comment provided their own anecdotal evidence about Walmart being cheaper. They alleged that “A jar of Hellmann’s Mayo was $10.99 at my local grocery store. Walmart was $5.48 for the same size. Absolutely bonkers.”

Another agreed with Theo about the overpriced cinnamon rolls saying, “I was going to buy some Sunday but they were $6.70 at my grocery store. I did not buy them.”

However, not everyone found the video to be revelatory. One asked, with what appeared to be a bit of attitude, “Are you new to shopping?”

The creator, holding his ground, maintained, “The differences haven’t been this extreme until recently.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Theo via TikTok comment and to Hy-Vee via phone.