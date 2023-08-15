‘She got a $9 refund’: Customer rates Uber driver from hospital bed after car accident

The rise of food delivery and rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft may be leading to an increase in accidents. A 2019 study from the University of Chicago found that rideshare apps were bringing more cars onto the road, and, in turn, causing a 3 percent increase in auto accident fatalities. A later study found that gig economy delivery drivers were more likely to report accidents than their employed counterparts.

Factors that cause this increase, the study found, “include companies paying less attention to the safety and wellbeing of riders and paying them per delivery rather than for time worked, placing them under pressure to carry out more deliveries,” the study’s press release noted. “Riders also report being incentivised to accept deliveries and ride in wet and icy conditions.”

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing what appears to be the aftermath of one of these rideshare accidents.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, TikTok user Megan Stone (@dollypartons.milf) showed someone negatively rating an Uber driver. As the camera turned, it is revealed that the app is being used by someone currently in a hospital bed.

In a comment, Stone wrote that the person in the video received a “$9 refund,” though it’s unclear if that will be the company’s full resolution to the issue.

In the comments section, users encouraged the person in the video to pursue further legal action.

“GET YOUR BAGGG !!” a user exclaimed. “Had friends get like 15000$ from an accident they were able to walk away from, injury free.”

“Girl check if they have insurance for passengers and collect all the bills,” another echoed.

Others simply shared their rideshare stories.

“It happened to me as well and Uber refused to pay my medical bills, they just ghosted me,” a TikToker recounted. “The driver payed for them tho so it was all good at the end.”

“I was in a Lyft who ran a red light and hit a car and they still gaslight me into saying it never happened and didn’t even refund the ride,” a second alleged.

“I once had an Uber run a red light and almost hit me on my bike,” a third stated. “Sometimes I wonder how the passenger rated that ride.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via email and Stone via TikTok comment.