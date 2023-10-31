‘Stay away from domestics unless it’s a Ford truck’: Car salesperson shares which cars you should avoid buying

Buying a car is an investment on the rise for Americans. With domestic manufacturers like Chevrolet, Ford, and Ram holding the top spots for most popular vehicle models and the average vehicle costing nearly $11,000 annually to own and use, buyers have a lot to consider when choosing their new wheels. Fortunately, an Atlanta-based car salesperson has got them covered in the decision-making process.

In an Oct. 22 video, TikTok user Nyla (@missnylak) kept it short and sweet for buyers: Don’t buy American.

“We all know that cars are terrible investments and that, as soon as you drive off the lot, the value plummets to the ground,” Nyla told 1.4 million viewers. “My best advice for fighting against the devil of depreciation is to lease German, finance Japanese, and stay away from domestics.”

There was one exception to her rule. “I can get behind a Ford truck,” she told viewers before ending her video. “Ford makes a good truck.”

She has worked in car sales for five years, according to her video.

Another helpful reference for potential car buyers can be found in a recent viral video posted by a mechanic shop in Austin, Texas, where workers revealed the car brands they would never buy from.

Viewers rallied around Toyota and Honda in the comments section of Nyla’s video. “They stand the test of time,” one claimed, receiving over 19,100 likes.

“7 years with my Honda Accord and no issues,” another viewer shared.

A Kelley Blue Book ranking of best vehicles to own in 2023 and 2024 consistently found Honda and Toyota models to be the best compact, mid-size, and full-size cars on the market. Other brands, including Hyundai, Mazda, and Subaru—manufactured in South Korea and Japan—were also rated at the top of several categories.

“I had gotten a 2010 Toyota Camry in 2010 and just got rid of her this year. I had her 13 years with ZERO problems!” a viewer revealed.

Responding to a user whose dream is to own a Jeep Wrangler, Nyla reminded viewers that research is critical in buying any car you want, foreign or domestic.

“Just remember to do what works best for you!” she replied to another user who was skeptical of leasing.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nyla via TikTok direct message.