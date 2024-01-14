‘And no one behind decided to honk? I would have lost it’: Worker says customer parked in the drive-thru for 20 minutes to eat her breakfast

There are unreasonable customers in the drive-thru, and then there is the unreasonable customer who decided to stay in the drive-thru for 20 minutes to eat breakfast.

That story is relayed by creator Bhad Bharista (@jorlala), doing a series of TikTok videos based on customer-facing horror stories from her followers. She’s gone viral before for dealing with rude customers at her job. This particular one went up this past Monday, drawing more than 241,000 views.

Her skit starts with greeting a customer who doesn’t appear interested in greeting the drive-thru worker in return, and then confirms that the customer has ordered a breakfast wrap and an iced coffee totaling $7.50. When she hands the customer their items and wishes them a good day, the customer responds, “Hot sauce.”

The drive-thru work says, “I’m sorry?”

The customer clarifies, “You didn’t give me any hot sauce for my wrap and I want hot sauce.”

The drive-thru worker, noting that she didn’t recall the customer ordering hot sauce, attempts to give the customer a couple of packets. But that’s not what the customer had in mind.

“I don’t want the packets,” the customer said. “I want you to put it on for me.”

The worker responds, “I’m sorry. I’m unfortunately not able to do that.”

Then the customer explains, as if it’s self-evident, “OK, well, I can’t put the hot sauce on and drive a car.”

The drive-thru worker suggests pulling around and parking, but the customer has a “better” idea: “No, yeah, I’m gonna sit right here and eat it.”

The drive-thru worker explains that the customer can’t sit and eat in a line that has other customers waiting to pay for and receive their food, but according to the creator, the customer sat in line for 20 minutes eating a breakfast wrap.

Commenters were understandably outraged.

“And no one behind decided to honk?” someone asked. “I would have lost it.”

“We always have to call the cops when this happens,” one shared.

Another, citing a time they did that, explained, “I’ve had to before cuz someone was blocking the drive thru with their TRAILER truck.”

Someone else revealed, “I had a guy literally hold a finger up telling me ‘one sec.’ Then proceeding to take a phone call while I tried to hand him his food out the window.”

Several commenters were all for involving the police, but one developed another solution. “It’s good to have friends with trucks that’ll tow cars for fun,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bhad Bharista via email.