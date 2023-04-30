‘Never pay full price at McDonald’s’: Customer shares how to get 2 large fries for under $3

A TikTok video showcasing a McDonald’s “hack” has gone viral, amassing over 452,800 views, but leaving many viewers disappointed. The video, posted on March 28 by user @hey.itsjo, reveals a menu option that could save McDonald’s customers a significant amount of money.

The TikTok features a text-to-speech voice explaining how to access the “shareables” menu option on the McDonald’s app and get two large fries for just $2.59, instead of the regular price of $3.99 for one pack of large fries. “There we go! You saved $5.39,” the voice says triumphantly.

While some viewers praised the hack and thanked @hey.itsjo for sharing the information, most were not impressed.

Many commenters complained that the price is location-based and different than what was advertised in the TikTok, with one saying: “2 large fries on shareables in California $8.19.”

“2large in wv 5.50 one is 3.29,” a second added, pointing to the price discrepancy.

“2 large fries on shareables in virginia $5.49,” a third added.

Other commenters complained that the option wasn’t available in their area at all.

“I don’t have the option,” one user shared.

“no option for that on mine,” a second commented.

“lies I don’t have that option,” a third remarked.

Despite the seemingly negative reaction in the comment section, the video still went viral, and is not the first one of its kind to do so. Last year, a video offering a $2 McDonalds Breakfast “hack” went viral,

The Daily Dot reached out to @hey.itsjo via email and to McDonalds via their press email.