‘Turns out it’s not like other waters’: Expert issues warning about Crystal Geyser bottled water

If Crystal Geyser is your favorite water brand, you might be in for a rude awakening.

Not all bottled water is created equally, as the water sommeliers of TikTok have pointed out. It can vary in taste, texture, and even how well it absorbs into the body.

Now, in a viral video with more than half a million views, water researcher Oasis (@live__oasis) took a closer look at the popular brand Crystal Geyser, which markets itself as a sustainable and affordable bottled water company.

“I’ve been seeing Crystal Geyser more and more these days, and turns out it’s not like other waters,” the Oasis representative said.

Right away on the screen, you can see that the company gets a “bad” rating with a 16/100 score. If that was a grade in high school, it’s a definite fail.

The rep points out that the company sources its water from various points throughout the United States.

Not sure if this information is surprising or not, but a lot of bottled water comes from wells or municipal water sources within the United States, despite the spring water and mountain images they advertise looking like they’re getting the H20 from somewhere far, far away.

The water sources are spread out in states including Arizona, California, Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Indianapolis, Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Tennesse, Texas, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and New York, Business Insider reported.

(Though FIJI water does actually come from the Fiji islands, they have their own dark history there, taking water from a place where the majority of residents didn’t have access to clean water.)

The other thing with Crystal Geyser is that it contains levels of certain minerals, like chromium and bromate, at high levels.

“Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water is bottled directly at the source and is never blended, trucked, or purified from the tap, ensuring minimal risk of contamination. All Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water products adhere to FDA guidelines, and are well-below the legal contaminant limits as outlined therein,” a Crystal Geyser representative said in an email.

“Regarding the Live Oasis video’s mention of CG Roxane’s Benton, TN, plant, we would like to clarify that this facility does not supply water for our gallon-sized products, which is featured.

It is important to note that the report page referenced includes a disclaimer stating, ‘Important: These results have not been internally verified by Oasis.’”

Commenters weighed in on the clip.

“Bro is out here just killing people’s favorite water left and right,” a commenter wrote.

“But does it taste better then arrowhead water? ….. yes, yes it does .. lol,” another chimed in.

“I will trust a water sommelier over a random post,” a person said.

Now, if you want to see the report for yourself or check out how your favorite water brands fare, you’ll have to reference the Oasis website.

There, you’ll get free information on the contaminants found (and what they mean), whether the water brand contains microplastics, pH, packaging, and any special warnings.

But if you want more in-depth information, like Oasis’ rating of the product, you’re gonna have to pay. The site will give you a 3-day free trial, but after that, it’s $47 per year (about $4 a month).

Here’s what we found on the site for the most popular bottled water brands:

Aquafina – Has three contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 6.4. It is also suspected of having radiological contaminants, which, if ingested over time, can lead to a higher risk of cancer and disease. Though this popular brand is suspected of having it, it’s not alone. The drinking water in all 50 states “contains radioactive elements at levels that may increase the risk of cancer,” according to the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.

Has three contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 6.4. It is also suspected of having radiological contaminants, which, if ingested over time, can lead to a higher risk of cancer and disease. Though this popular brand is suspected of having it, it’s not alone. The drinking water in all 50 states “contains radioactive elements at levels that may increase the risk of cancer,” according to the nonprofit Environmental Working Group. Smartwater – Has two contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 9.5.

Has two contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 9.5. Dasani – Has three contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 5.6.

Has three contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 5.6. Evian – Has seven contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 7.2. It also contains a number of minerals like magnesium and calcium.

Has seven contaminants, microplastics, and a pH of 7.2. It also contains a number of minerals like magnesium and calcium. Voss – Has five contaminants, no microplastics, and a pH of 5.5.

It’s important to note that while Oasis compiles all of this information and provides necessary context, they aren’t testing the waters themselves.

“These results have not been internally verified by Oasis. All data is provided by the applicable company and may be estimated based on scientific data. Ratings and scoring are subject to drastically change based on new data / research,” their disclaimer states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Oasis and Crystal Geyser for comment via email.

